Leyton Orient fall to defeat against West Ham under-23s

Lee Angol of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Leyton Orient 1 West Ham under-23s 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Angol of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020 Lee Angol of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Leyton Orient fell to a 3-1 defeat to local rivals West Ham under-23’s in their fourth pre-season friendly since returning to action.

Goals from Mesaque Dju, Daniel Kemp and an own goal from Sam Ling proved costly despite a second-half goal from Lee Angol for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium.

It was a horror start for the hosts as experienced Joe Widdowson slipped over allowing Hammers striker Sean Adarkwa to steal the ball and lay it off to Dju who slotted past Sam Sargeant to give them a 1-0 lead.

In the 11th minute Orient skipper Jobi McAnuff brought down former Solihull Moors attacker Oladapo Afolayan to give them a free-kick, which midfielder Daniel Kemp scored a stunner from to double their lead.

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020 Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

The O’s started to find their feet but it still got worse as Kemp pinged a cross in from the right that was turned home by Sam Ling for an own goal.

It was a first-half to forget and the O’s made wholesale changes bringing almost an entire new eleven including first year scholar Brian Ifenayi.

You may also want to watch:

Ifeanyi looked bright making some cracking runs and linking up well with Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson in attack.

Former Shrewsbury Town forward Angol looked dangerous everytime he got on the ball, having a few shots before finally converting in the 69th minute, when he put through on goal and slotted into the back of the net.

The 26-year-old had another few chances including a half-volley that was tipped over the bar.

Orient couldn’t find a way back into the contest but put in a much better showing in the second-half.

Leyton Orient XI First Half: Sargeant, Ling, Widdowson, McAnuff, Maguire-Drew, Papadopoulos, Sotiriou, Turley, Ogie, Johnson Wright.

Leyton Orient XI Second Half: Sargeant, Cisse, Happe, Coulson, Clay, Wilkinson, Dayton, Judd, Brophy, Ifeanyi, Angol.

West Ham 23’s: Trott; Ashby, Akinola, Cardoso, Longelo, Trialist, Rosa, Afolayan, Kemp, Dju, Adarkwa.

Subs: Greenidge, Hegyi, Odubeko, Watson, Chesters, Diallo, Okotcha, Forson, Lewis, Swyer.