Search

Advanced search

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 April 2020

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff has summed up the fears of a growing number of EFL players about a potential return to action in June.

The English Football League currently remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the experienced winger says many players will feel the same as him about returning to play.

The former Reading captain would rather wait for things to be contained than put his family in dangerous of catching the virus.

“I’m one of them, both my parents are over 70, so they’re in that most at-risk group so is my mother-in-law who spends a lot of time with us. I’ve got two kids, but she’s had respiratory issues in the past so she’s very much in the high risk category,” McAnuff told The Conv3rsation.

You may also want to watch:

“I would be very reluctant to put myself back in an environment where I can then pass something on to my parents or my mother-in-law.

“That will be a factor in my decision on when I go back and I know that’s no different to many other footballers out there. It will be a key factor in when we do start back.”

The former West Ham United youngster believes if they do return to football it must be when things are under control and insists they are hoping that can happen.

“First and foremost we have to take our lead from what is going on in the wider scale. I’d personally be very reluctant to go back and get involved, when the virus is very much still rampant,” he added.

“We’re very much hoping by that point things have settled down, we keep hearing about the peak, and whether we have hit it or not.

“Certainly from my point of view I’d like to see on a bigger scale things starting to come under control before we start getting into that sort of environment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

12:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ryan Fredericks is looking forward to entertaining West Ham United supporters as he gears up for his ePremier League Invitational first-round match against Burnley on Tuesday afternoon.

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

11:30 Chris Kempson
Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

Great Britain’s boxing medal record has been very good at the three summer Youth Olympics held so far, with three golds and three bronze leaving them behind Cuba and Russia.

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff has summed up the fears of a growing number of EFL players about a potential return to action in June.

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

07:57
England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

FIFA has confirmed that investment worth 1billion US dollars (£804million) in women’s football will go ahead despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

Yesterday, 12:39
EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin thinks cancelling the remainder of the League Two season would be a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Yesterday, 12:30
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

The Government is working with competition organisers such as the Premier League on their plans to restart action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Yesterday, 11:30
Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of life and one of the most fundamental parts of cricket has now come under the microscope – the shining of the ball.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Yesterday, 08:22
Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Poplar snooker star becomes youngest Upton Park champion

Young snooker star Adam Stacey practices four times a week.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

There With You: Doctor quits Queen Mary’s medical school to help east London NHS fight coronavirus

Dt Talhah Atcha taking a break at Queen Mary University's Mile End campus next to the Grand Union canal...
Drive 24