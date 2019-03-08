Search

Goal in each half hands O's Women cup success

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 April 2019

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Isthmian Cup Final: Leyton Orient Women 2 Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies 0

Leyton Orient Women got their hands on silverware for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the final of the Isthmian Cup on Wednesday night.

Chris Brayford's team are looking to complete a cup double this campaign and made a big stride towards that at Aveley's Parkside Stadium.

O's thought they had taken the lead early on when Hayley Barton's corner found the net, but it was ruled out.

The east London ladies didn't let the disappointment affect them though, and went ahead just before the break.

A slick move saw the ball come to Barton and she fired into the net and this time there was no ruling the goal out.

It remained 1-0 at half time, but Orient increased their advantage by the hour mark when Lisa Holmback curled into the corner.

More chances occurred for both clubs, but the score remained 2-0 and O's secured an excellent victory to complete the first part of their cup double.

Boss Brayford said: “We're delighted to win the Isthmian Women's Cup. It was a great performance from the players and the goals were real moments of quality.

“It will be an enjoyable Easter for everyone and then we'll get the focus back ready for the Capital Cup final on May 2.”

The Orient men's team will now try to follow in the footsteps of the women and earn silverware themselves this month in the shape of the National title.

