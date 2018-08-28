Search

Coach Bloye departs Orient’s academy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 February 2019

Leyton Orient's pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

The O’s will also be on the TV next month when National League promotion rivals Wrexham visit E10

Liam Bloye confirmed his departure from Leyton Orient at the weekend and thanked several people at the club.

The UEFA B level coach has worked in the academy set-up for a number of years and with various different members of staff.

He has most recently fulfilled the role of O’s Foundation Phase Lead Coach, but left Orient officially on Sunday.

Bloye said: “Time to move onto a new challenge. Thank you to Leyton Orient and all the staff who I have worked with in the past five seasons.

“Five seasons at the Leyton Orient Academy and it will be sad to say goodbye to the staff, players and parents who have been so supportive.

“A big thank you to Richard Thomas, who first gave me the opportunity to join the club and for all his invaluable advice along the way.

“Likewise a special mention to Omer Riza, Frederico Morais and all the other coaches who have played such a huge part in creating a successful youth programme for the O’s.

“Thanks to Martin Ling for allowing me to continue that journey along with some wonderful staff such as Steve Holmes, James Nicholas, Peter Gill and other support staff who work extremely hard behind the scenes.”

Bloye’s departure follows the exit of Gill, who moved to Barnet to become their Academy Manager, in December.

It also remains to be seen who will replace the former Orient Foundation Phase Lead Coach and work with the under-sevens to under-11s moving forward.

The O’s also revealed this afternoon the National League home match with Wrexham on March 9 has been selected for TV coverage.

BT Sport will broadcast the game live and the kick-off time will now be 12.35pm, and Orient will look to improve their record on the box.

Since dropping into the division, O’s have played seven times on TV and failed to win a single encounter.

While under Justin Edinburgh they have drawn games at Macclesfield Town and Salford City on BT Sport and also lost at Boreham Wood, when Steve Davis was boss they were beaten by Ebbsfleet United, Tranmere Rovers, Hartlepool United and Sutton United on the box.

