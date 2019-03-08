Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at club until the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old has got off to an impressive start to life in League Two, putting in some good displays, in what has been a mixed start for the Brisbane Road outfit.

Ling progressed through the O's academy, captaining the youth team and featured on the bench for the first-team a number of times before making the move to Dagenham & Redbridge in July 2016 where he made 40 appearances and scored three times.

He then re-joined the O's in February, 2018 from rivals Dagenham, who were struggling financially at the time and has gone on to play a vital part in winning the National League title last season.

This season the youngster has played in all six matches and been a real bright light in the games since making his Football League debut against Cheltenham Town on the opening day.