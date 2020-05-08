Search

Advanced search

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 May 2020

Street signage for Brisbane Road

Street signage for Brisbane Road

PA Archive/PA Images

Alan Martin contacted the sports desk with memories of when Leyton Orient met Arsenal in 1952.

With both clubs currently waiting to see if they will resume the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, here is part one of Alan’s tale from yesteryear.

He writes:

It was George’s Dad who suggested it and him a Spurs fan. He knew the two boys chose to go to Leyton Orient because it was local, easy and cheap enough.

They willingly forwent the glamour of Highbury and White Hart Lane for the familiarity of Brisbane Road.

Arsenal had been drawn to play Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road in the fifth Round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 23, 1952.

“Surely you two are not going to miss Orient’s big day? You’d never forgive yourselves if they won and you weren’t there,“ he said.

“Suppose you’re right,“ muttered George. “But it won’t be so easy to get in without a ticket.“

“Get there early and you’ll be fine.“

“How early?“

“Two hours – at least. They’ll open the gates early, just you see.“

“What do you think Pete?“

“Why not? We can only try and if we don’t get in we can listen to it all from outside.“

“Never thought of that,“ mused George.

So it was that over a very casual cup of tea and slice of bread and jam in George’s homely kitchen that the resolution was struck.

As it was they need not have worried. George’s Dad used his connections and got them two tickets. And insisted it was on him.

The big match was an adventure. For a day, at least, lowly Orient would take to the stage with one of the grandest clubs in the land – almighty, almost peerless, Arsenal.

Football was a big deal, a hot topic in Shoreditch and Hoxton. The rivalry, of course, was essentially between the Gunners and the Lilywhites. If you supported Chelsea you were not really an Eastender. West Ham was genuine but a bit outside the patch. Charlton Athletic was south of the river.

No-one argued if you followed the Orient; they were such a worthy cause. There were a few acceptable oddities, though.

Uncle Bill held to Pompey, but then he was ex-Navy and had spent a lot of shore leave on the south coast.

June’s Mum, Mrs Clayton, originally hailed from Lancashire. She loved to remind everyone that Blackburn Rovers were original founder members of The Football League.

Tom Ritchie, no doubt at all, was Glasgow Rangers. June loved to rib him by insisting Celtic were far the better team! The rivalry of football was great fun but loyalty was

what really counted.

George’s Dad was currently enjoying the champion football of Arthur Rowe’s ‘Push and Run‘ Tottenham Hotspur. He was constantly extolling the glorious skill and style of it all.

You may also want to watch:

George was tempted, but only by the football, not the club. If only Leyton Orient could play the great stuff; what a great world it would be.

But George and Peter played for the school team. George was the star forward, forever dribbling and scoring important goals. Peter, while not so talented, was a sturdy full-back with a powerful kicking foot to clear his lines.

The team had strange colours: blue and white halved shirts with black shorts. Incongruous to say the least. They won some, they lost some.

The teacher who took them for games was not really football-minded so George tended to make an unusually high number of decisions – who should play, who should play where, who should

take penalty kicks etc.

This was wonderful for him because in other areas of school-life he barely got a look-in.

The boys were going to the match, just the two of them, under their own steam. There would be a lot of people travelling to the match from all over North London, particularly via the Piccadilly and Northern tube lines. They decided that their best bet would be to take a bus from Old Street to Bank and then transfer to the Central Line.

However crowded the tube it was only five stops to Leyton via Liverpool Street, Bethnal Green, Mile End and Stratford. The boys never minded walking. You never knew what you might stumble across.

As it was the boys had departed early – 11am – so found themselves outside Leyton tube station at midday. As usual the boys turned right before before almost immediately crossing the High Road. Within a couple of minutes they reached Dot’s cafe where, if they had the time, they always nipped in for an iced bun and a cup of milky tea.

Dot invariably made a fuss of the Hoxton boys.

“What you been up to this week? Come to see the big boys have you? Don’t fancy their chances today (meaning Leyton Orient).”

“Oh, you just wait and see,“ answered George. “My Dad says however you look at it it’s just eleven men against eleven men.“

“But he’s Spurs, ain’t he? He would say that!“

Dot obviously listened to what the boys said. She was intrigued that they came so often to see Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Brisbane Road was very near. It could be accessed from any one of a dozen streets of largely terraced housing. This lent the ground a decided air of cosy homeliness. No wonder Leyton Orient was regarded as “our team“.

Nonetheless those same homely streets were transformed for the day into a fever-pitch of anticipated excitement at the real-life drama about to be enacted before their very eyes.

The streets surrounding the ground with their royal names – Buckingham, Windsor, Balmoral, Osborne – or Australasian – Auckland, Dunedin, Adelaide, Brisbane – were teeming with fans agog with the unusual commotion.

Vendors presented favours in red and blue, mostly blue. Rosettes were in vogue. Bobble hats and scarves were in short supply. Pink-uns promoting the day’s game and others were raucously to the fore.

Chelsea were away to Leeds, Luton at home to Swindon Town, Southend United at home to Sheffield United, Spurs – out of the cup – were at home to Derby County.

Peter had noted that Blackburn Rovers were still in the cup, as were Portsmouth. Both had home ties. Mrs Clayton and Uncle Bill were kind of involved too. But not George’s Dad; Tottenham had been eliminated by powerful Newcastle United in the previous round.

Kick-off was at 2pm, the boys had planned to be in the ground by 12.30pm at the latest so at least they had a chance of getting a decent view.

The jostling around the ground was quite disconcerting. Many seemed to just mill around for the sake of it, enjoying being among so many.

Others nervously darted here and there seeking the right turnstile, the best turnstile.

The pungent smell of horse manure denoted the presence of those magnificent beasts with their dark blue helmeted riders. They had to be circumnavigated at strategic points.

“Best to get inside as soon as possible,“ insisted George. For once he was not his usual casual self.

“Yah, too right,“ agreed Peter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

8 minutes ago Alan Martin
Street signage for Brisbane Road

Alan Martin contacted the sports desk with memories of when Leyton Orient met Arsenal in 1952.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

08:00 PA Sport
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

Coronavirus: Five substitutes allowed, VAR suspended?

Yesterday, 17:00 PA Sport
Arsenal's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) during the Emirates Cup last July

Football’s lawmakers have approved a temporary rule change that will allow each side up to five substitutes per match while opening up the prospect for the controversial video assistant referee system to be suspended.

Coronavirus: K-League clues for Premier League

Yesterday, 16:32 PA Sport
Former Middlesbrough player Lee Dong-Gook netted the only goal as Jeonbuk Motors beat Suwon Bluewings in the K-League

The Premier League got a glimpse of what the future might hold after football finally returned with the start of the South Korean K-League on Friday.

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Yesterday, 12:00 PA Sport
Bayern Munich's David Alaba

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ campaign is ongoing but the Bundesliga is raring to get going behind closed doors next weekend.

Coronavirus: Premier League still to convince government over restart

Yesterday, 10:16 PA Sport
The Premier League trophy.

The Premier League still faces a fight to convince Government officials it is in a position to be able to complete the current season behind closed doors.

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

Thu, 18:27 PA Sport
England's Joe Root during a nets session

England captain Joe Root is “very optimistic” Test cricket will be played this summer, even if his side could have to go into a nine-week quarantine.

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Thu, 16:01 PA Sport
Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Players due to take part in The Hundred this summer have been informed their contracts have been terminated in a letter from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Extraordinary kindness across our communities

Communities have never felt stronger

The United Kingdom is pulling together as one, with people from all regions and all four nations of the country helping each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Most read sport

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Orient chairman Travis only sees slim chance of the current season resuming

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Competitions

How to have your work published by Canary Wharf ‘short story’ dispensers

Competition to put your story into Canary Wharf's dispenser... when lockdown is over. Picture: CWG

A competition for wannabe writers has been started to add works to Canary Wharf’s ‘short story’ dispensers which are temporarily locked up by the lock down.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Poplar and Limehouse MP says two-child limit must go amidst rising poverty levels in the constituency

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, calls for the two-child limit to be scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Shadwell councillor urges government to include Iceland in free school meals scheme for needy families

Cllr Rabina Khan wants Iceland stores like this one in Roman Road to be part of a government scheme providing schoolchidlren with free school meal vouchers. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

Street signage for Brisbane Road

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Opinion: Secure the safety and wellbeing of all children

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse.

How the docks and people of east London suffered in the war years before our final Victory in Europe

Night raid on London Docks... enemy parachute flares being dropped by Luftwaffe on dock entrance at Wapping, seen from Rotherhithe, pictured by war arist Stanley Haines for the Port of London Authority

Coronavirus: Five substitutes allowed, VAR suspended?

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) during the Emirates Cup last July
Drive 24