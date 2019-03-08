Orient hoping Dennis can prove a menace in League Two

Louis Dennis in action for Dagenham & Redbridge on his debut for the club away to Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO). Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football Leagu

The O's have snapped up the attacker from Portsmouth on a two-year deal

Leyton Orient have boosted their options ahead of the new League Two season by signing attacker Louis Dennis from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

The one-time Dagenham & Redbridge youngster has spent the last season at the Fratton Park club, but struggled for chances in League One.

He moved to Pompey after success with Bromley in the National League, scoring 47 goals in 157 appearances for the Ravens.

During his last season with the Londoners, he netted 22 times in all competitions which saw him earn a move to the Football League.

Speaking about the new recruit, interim head coach Ross Embleton told the official club website: "It's taken us a massive chunk of the summer to finally get him here.

"Louis has been a player that we've admired at the club since we came up against him in our first season in the National League, he got a fantastic move to Portsmouth, but as soon as we got the opportunity to bring him to this club it's one we began to pursue."

He added: "We're going to allow him to go out there and express himself like we do with all the players. But he's got the natural ability that will hopefully excite people."