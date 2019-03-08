Search

Charlton forward Bonne sends farewell message to O's fans

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 June 2019

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The forward bid farewell to Brisbane Road to sign for Charlton Athletic, who recently won promotion to the Championship

Macauley Bonne has insisted his bond with Leyton Orient will never be broken and has paid tribute to the club and those involved who made him the person he is today.

The forward, who has signed a three-year deal at Charlton Athletic, talked up the impact of the late Justin Edinburgh and the O's supporters in a lengthy social media post after his departure from Brisbane Road was confirmed.

He has moved to the Valley for a reported fee of £200,000 after the Addicks activated his release clause.

In a long statement, Bonne said: "To all my Leyton Orient family, my time at Leyton Orient has come to an end, but it is important to say that it has been some of the best times of my footballing career.

"Leyton Orient and Justin Edinburgh developed me into the person I am today. I walked into the club as a boy and leave as a proud champion of a unique football club.

"An opportunity presented itself towards the end of the season that was incredibly hard to ignore. At the time, my focus was to win the league and to get to Wembley. As a team, we did both with immense pride that will stay with me for as long as I live.

"I always dreamed of playing to the highest standard possible and although sad to be leaving Leyton Orient, my excitement for the next chapter was clear.

"Soon after, my mentor and leader passed away. Justin's passing came as a heavy blow and like us all, have been grief stricken even since. Justin will reside in my heart and I'll use his energy to be the best footballer I can be.

"The fans at Leyton Orient have been incredible and I hope that where my words fail me, my contribution helps explain.

"I am so excited to be playing in the Championship with a club like Charlton, but I will never forget the club and the people who helped give me a platform.

"I will miss everyone at this truly special club and albeit an emotional farewell, I'm proud to have been an 'O'. I want to say thank you to each and everyone connected to the club - we have a bond that cannot be broken."

Bonne's exits Orient after scoring 49 goals across two seasons after joining the club from Colchester United in July 2017.

