Bonne set for Charlton; Clubs chase Koroma

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient look likely to lose top goalscorer Macauley Bonne to London rivals Charlton Athletic

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Charlton Athletic are expected to announce the signing of Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne later today.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed huge success at Brisbane Road and finished as the O's top goalscorer in each of the last two seasons.

Bonne netted 25 goals in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign and found the net a further 23 times during the club's hunt for the National League title this term, with a solitary goal in the FA Trophy too.

Overall, the Zimbabwean striker has bagged 49 goals for Orient since he signed from Colchester United two summers ago.

He was linked with a move away from E10 in January, but O's managed to hold onto the striker and he helped Justin Edinburgh's team pip Solihull Moors and Salford City to first place and promotion to League Two.

Bonne is not set to be part of Orient's journey in the Football League though, after the Addicks beat several clubs to the signing of the one-time Ipswich Town youngster.

In August, he signed a new two-year contract and the deal was reported to include a £200,000 buy-out clause which Charlton have now met.

Lee Bowyer's Championship side are set to announce the signing of Bonne today, while his striker partner Josh Koroma has also attracted interest again.

Orient's number 19 was heavily linked with Sunderland during the final few days of the January transfer window, but again the club resisted offers and were able to keep the attacker.

It worked a treat with Koroma scoring key goals in league games against Halifax Town and Eastleigh in April.

The O's academy graduate scored 11 times in the National League last season and Sunderland are one of a number of clubs interested in the versatile forward.

Huddersfield Town, recently relegated from the Premier League, are another who are keen on Koroma, who signed a two-year deal with Orient in August.