Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 February 2019

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

Macauley Bonne has an effort for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).Macauley Bonne has an effort for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne has achieved a lot of ‘firsts’ since he has been at Leyton Orient, but on Saturday he was involved in one he hoped would never occur.

In the 69th minute at Brackley Town, the O’s leading marksman failed to score from the spot. It was the first time he had not converted a penalty since joining in July 2017.

Prior to this, Bonne had really only had to celebrate firsts. Last month he become the first player to score 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for Orient since Tommy Johnston over 50 years ago.

During the 2017/18 campaign he was the first O’s player to reach 25 goals in a term since Jay Simpson did so three years earlier.

Generally it has all been highs for Bonne, but it feels like he is going through a sticky patch at this moment in time.

The goals have dried up a touch and Saturday’s failure to score from the penalty spot just compounded a frustrating couple of months for the hard-working forward, but it would be foolish to write him off.

A look at his record shows he is still scoring with five in his last 12 matches in all competitions, but in comparison to his September, October and November form, it is a ‘below-par’ return.

During those aforementioned three months, Bonne was on fire as old team-mate George Elokobi so famously belted out in his car last season.

The ex-Colchester United ace hit 12 goals in 14 appearances between September 4 and the 2-0 win at Wrexham on November 24.

It was a remarkable run and he failed to score in only four games during that period.

Various factors can probably be attributed to that run and why he is not as prolific now, like injuries to James Dayton and his partner in crime Josh Koroma.

There was also plenty of talk about his future in December and January, which may have affected him a touch and understandably so to a degree.

Even though Bonne isn’t in the form of his life anymore, now is not the time to doubt the O’s main man.

He missed from the spot last time out, but he does miss chances, although he doesn’t ever let it knock his confidence.

Bonne’s most recent goals were against Maidstone United back on January 26 and I tweeted he was “out-of-form” when he blazed over from a one-on-one position at the end of the first half.

What happened next? He found the net twice in the second period to move on to 20 goals for the campaign.

He hasn’t scored since, but I’d strongly back him to end this three-game run at Havant & Waterlooville in the National League on Saturday.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

12 minutes ago George Sessions
Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

11:00 George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

10:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have a mountain to climb at The Etihad tonight

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

Yesterday, 14:00
London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions Ladies suffered a narrow 64-60 defeat against Durham Palatinates on Sunday evening.

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are set to play eight times in March and each game will carry some degree of importance

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Mon, 18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach often describes his substitutes as more than simply replacements and they showed their worth on Saturday

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

Mon, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Angelo Ogbonna hails team after coming from behind to beat Fulham

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Mon, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, the world’s biggest five-a-side tournament, is back for 2019 with the tournament kicking off in Shoreditch next month.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

George Sessions
Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have a mountain to climb at The Etihad tonight

Live

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

12 minutes ago
Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

View Live

Breaking news

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

12 minutes ago
Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s take another step towards Wembley with fine comeback win

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe flicks the ball on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to face Telford in FA Trophy semi-finals

Dale Gorman brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Council to release findings tomorrow of serious case review into murdered child

The two serious case reviews will be released by Tower Hamlets Council tomorrow. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Others will follow if Bethnal Green IS teen returns, ex-police chief warns

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her British citizenship. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists