Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne has achieved a lot of ‘firsts’ since he has been at Leyton Orient, but on Saturday he was involved in one he hoped would never occur.

In the 69th minute at Brackley Town, the O’s leading marksman failed to score from the spot. It was the first time he had not converted a penalty since joining in July 2017.

Prior to this, Bonne had really only had to celebrate firsts. Last month he become the first player to score 20 goals in back-to-back seasons for Orient since Tommy Johnston over 50 years ago.

During the 2017/18 campaign he was the first O’s player to reach 25 goals in a term since Jay Simpson did so three years earlier.

Generally it has all been highs for Bonne, but it feels like he is going through a sticky patch at this moment in time.

The goals have dried up a touch and Saturday’s failure to score from the penalty spot just compounded a frustrating couple of months for the hard-working forward, but it would be foolish to write him off.

A look at his record shows he is still scoring with five in his last 12 matches in all competitions, but in comparison to his September, October and November form, it is a ‘below-par’ return.

During those aforementioned three months, Bonne was on fire as old team-mate George Elokobi so famously belted out in his car last season.

The ex-Colchester United ace hit 12 goals in 14 appearances between September 4 and the 2-0 win at Wrexham on November 24.

It was a remarkable run and he failed to score in only four games during that period.

Various factors can probably be attributed to that run and why he is not as prolific now, like injuries to James Dayton and his partner in crime Josh Koroma.

There was also plenty of talk about his future in December and January, which may have affected him a touch and understandably so to a degree.

Even though Bonne isn’t in the form of his life anymore, now is not the time to doubt the O’s main man.

He missed from the spot last time out, but he does miss chances, although he doesn’t ever let it knock his confidence.

Bonne’s most recent goals were against Maidstone United back on January 26 and I tweeted he was “out-of-form” when he blazed over from a one-on-one position at the end of the first half.

What happened next? He found the net twice in the second period to move on to 20 goals for the campaign.

He hasn’t scored since, but I’d strongly back him to end this three-game run at Havant & Waterlooville in the National League on Saturday.