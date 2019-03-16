Bonne talks up depth of O’s squad after recent winning run despite his goal drought

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The former Colchester United forward also insisted he feels Orient are going places and wants to remain part of the journey

Macauley Bonne was back in the goals last weekend, but used his scoring return as the opportune moment to hail his team-mates.

The forward grabbed the winning goal in Leyton Orient’s 1-0 victory over AFC Telford United and saw his seven-match spell without a goal come to a timely end.

Despite his recent drought, the O’s have excelled in recent weeks with six straight wins achieved and players like centre back Josh Coulson chipping in.

Bonne said: “Everyone has told me to keep a clear mind and when the ball comes to stay composed because if I do that, I do normally score and that happened.

“I have been beating myself up for not scoring for a few weeks, but that is just where I set my standards so high.

“I want to score every week and the fact I haven’t scored of late and we have still won games shows the depth we have.

“Other players are chipping in like Josh Coulson. How has he got a brace!? I was battering him all week, but in all seriousness I can’t wait for him to get another.

“Josh scoring two in a game and in the space of four minutes, stuff like that does lift the team and we share a car in the morning and we always have things to talk about, but now he is chasing me on my goal trail apparently, so we’ll see how that one goes!”

Coulson’s brace in the 2-1 away win at Aldershot Town last week ensured Orient remained top of the National League table heading into their FA Trophy semi-finals.

Results in the division at the weekend didn’t go their way with Solihull Moors, Wrexham and Salford City triumphing, but O’s are still at the summit with games in hand.

It is a position Orient could only have dreamed of at the beginning of the campaign, but now they are there, they are determined not to let it slip and secure promotion come April 27.

After finishing 13th last season, O’s have led the table for the majority of the term and this saw their star men linked with moves away in January.

Speculation suggested Bonne and Josh Koroma could both be on the way, but in the end it was all paper talk.

The talented attackers are still part of Justin Edinburgh’s squad and O’s leading marksman knows he has a job to complete heading into the final stretch.

Bonne added: “I am here for a reason and that is to get promoted and that’s all I need to say really. I want to go places with Orient and it feels like it will happen for us.”