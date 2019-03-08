Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 May 2019

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Leyton Orient forward, who played for Zimbabwe in 2017, will be part of the Warriors squad if he receives his passport in time

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne remains on course to face Liverpool superstar Mo Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

The O's striker, who played for Zimbabwe's under-23s in 2014, made his international debut during a friendly two seasons ago.

He played in a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho in November 2017 and has remained committed to the Warriors ever since.

Bonne has enjoyed huge success at Orient, scoring 25 goals last season and 24 during a successful 2018/19 campaign where O's won the National League title.

Now he could conclude a fine 12 month period with an appearance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but one small detail is still to be resolved.

You may also want to watch:

Two weeks ago, on May 14, Bonne tweeted: "I have completed all necessary documents to get my Zimbabwe passport."

He added: "I will be travelling to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations this summer, representing my country."

Although Bonne submitted his papers to receive a Zimbabwean passport in London at the Zimbabwean Embassy, he is still waiting for it to come through and with the tournament starting on June 21, time is running out.

However, his national team remain confident they will be able to include the forward in their squad before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) registration deadline.

Zimbabwe have also asked the Government, through the Ministry of Sport, for special dispensation to ensure Bonne gets the papers which will allow him to compete in Egypt.

If the 23-year-old is able to play, he could face Liverpool's Salah in the first game of the tournament in Cairo.

Egypt will be against Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations opener with the countries in Group A alongside DR Congo and Uganda.

While some O's fans would prefer Bonne to rest this summer, he will relish the chance to impress on the world stage.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O's hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

14:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient forward, who played for Zimbabwe in 2017, will be part of the Warriors squad if he receives his passport in time

Cricket: Cook keeps Essex on top against Kent

Yesterday, 19:53 Alex Smith
Alastair Cook adds to the Essex total during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019

Sir Alastair Cook fell 10 runs short of recording back-to-back centuries for the first time in a match in his first-class career as Essex compiled a healthy lead in their Specsavers County Championship fixture with Kent.

Edinburgh and Coulson honoured at National Game Awards

Yesterday, 15:00
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month

Leyton Orient cleaned up at the awards dinner at Stamford Bridge recently following a memorable season in the National League

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

Yesterday, 14:04 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Hammers clear the decks as Nasri is also released

Cricket: Sky the limit for London Fields

Yesterday, 09:15
London Fields face the camera

Sky smashed the highest score of the Victoria Park Community League season against London Fields.

Cricket: Essex bowlers keep Kent in check

Tue, 18:18 Martin Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Joe Denly during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th May 2019

Simon Harmer bowled almost unchanged from noon to dusk while taking 3-72 from 35 overs as Essex claimed a considerable first-innings lead at Chelmsford.

O's confirm several pre-season friendlies

Tue, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Leyton Orient will take on Harlow Town, Hornchurch, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Dartford and an XI from Norwich City this summer

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Tue, 07:13
Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara says the 2017 county champions were pleased with a first-day score of 303-8 against Kent at Chelmsford on Monday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's confirm several pre-season friendlies

Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Edinburgh and Coulson honoured at National Game Awards

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh claimed the FieldTurf Manager of the Year award at the National Game Awards earlier this month

Clay aiming to add more goals to game next season

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jobi will end up a legend at O's says Lisbie

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Woman, 26, suffers head injuries after being hit by car on the Isle of Dogs

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Crossharbour DLR station at Isle of Dogs around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 25. Picture: Google street view.

Patient died after device became trapped in him during an operation

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picrture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Preferred Silvertown tunnel bidder named - as opening delayed until 2025

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

Community meeting today following knife murder in Bow Common

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Cricket: Cook keeps Essex on top against Kent

Alastair Cook adds to the Essex total during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists