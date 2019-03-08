Maguire-Drew praises Leyton Orient youngsters

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew has praised Leyton Orient's academy and the youngsters that were called upon in their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-21 team.

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Hector Kyprianou, the latter making his senior debut, both started for the O's in that fixture where they run out 4-2 penalty shoot-out winners against the Seagulls after a 1-1 draw.

Left-back Jayden Sweeney all featured on the bench and Maguire-Drew is predicting bright futures for the trio along with many of the club's other hot prospects.

"He (Hector Kyprianou) was brilliant; he's going to be a real player, same as Shadrach.

"We've got a good academy and a lot of youngsters, some that didn't even feature, that are coming through that I believe are going to be top players.

"It's good for them to play in these games."

He added: "They're playing against players a similar age to them, but at the top level, so it can show them the detail they play with and how they take the ball in tight areas and their tactical knowledge.

"I believe Hector, Shadrach, Sweens and loads of them are coming through that I believe will be top players."