Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 March 2019

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 23-year-old looked set for a tough afternoon against Wrexham, but recovered to be the match-winner

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

When Marvin Ekpiteta received a booking after seven minutes on Saturday, not many would have expected him to walk away with BT Sport’s man of the match.

Up against Wrexham’s lively Ben Tollitt, the Leyton Orient centre back looked in for a tough match and this proved the case initially.

However by full time, Ekpiteta had not only won his individual battle with the Dragons winger, but also made the breakthrough in what proved to be the winner.

It is hard to say how important O’s 1-0 win over Wrexham will be come the end of the campaign, but at the present time it feels pivotal.

“We have beaten one of the big boys and it gives us momentum for the final stretch and for when we take on the other big teams,” Ekpiteta said.

“The yellow card did play on my mind at first and then I just kind of thought I need to get on with it.

“I knew I had to be careful because I didn’t want to let the boys down, but I just tried to play my normal game.”

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ekpiteta’s plan worked a treat and it helped Orient and himself put some demons to bed.

The last ‘big match’ O’s played was at home to National League promotion-chasers Salford City on January 5 and the visitors left E10 with all three points.

A 3-0 win for Graham Alexander’s Ammies was hard to take for Justin Edinburgh’s men, but they were second best in front of 6,937 spectators and Ekpiteta had a day to forget.

While Orient have played in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy since and won away on a Tuesday night at Barrow, this fixture with Wrexham was the next big one.

The BT Sport cameras were in attendance and another crowd of over 6,000 was recorded, but this time O’s passed the test and the relief at full time was clear to see.

Not only had Orient picked up three points, they had erased the memory of Salford and Brentford from many years earlier.

Ekpiteta added: “I think Salford at home is the only time we haven’t done well against the big boys this season.

“Every other time we have so we need to keep this momentum now for the rest of the season.”

Of course Ekpiteta is right. O’s have won away to Wrexham and AFC Fylde and seen off Solihull Moors at home, although Moors were not well fancied at the time.

Saturday’s win felt key though, given the opposition were top and the big crowd present, and the fact the match was broadcast live on television. Orient this time didn’t freeze and everyone is starting to believe again.

“I think it is a psychological blow for the teams around us in the table to see the great form we are in,” Ekpiteta concluded. “At the back end of the season you need to be in this type of form, so it is really good.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

32 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 23-year-old looked set for a tough afternoon against Wrexham, but recovered to be the match-winner

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Leyton Athletic 1

Opinion F1 Podcast: 2019 season preview as Australian GP awaits Ferrari and co

06:00 Michael Bailey
The NR F1 Podcast previews what promises to be a superb the 2019 Formula 1 season - including rookie seasons for Brits, Alex Albon and George Russell

The NR F1 Podcast previews the 2019 Formula 1 season and Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne – where Mercedes and Ferrari prepare to do battle once more.

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient landed a blow to their National League title rivals in Saturday’s 12.35pm kick-off

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Luton Town stopper has had a memorable seven days with three wins and the birth of his baby boy

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

Yesterday, 12:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Complacency strikes again as Pellegrini is left angered by his team

Town secure impressive away win at Hamlets

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 2

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Yesterday, 08:01
Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Marathon man Jeff Stelling will embark on another epic walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK – spanning four countries in four days and finishing in London.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Repton enjoy dinner show success

The successful Repton team face the camera after beating Belfast Dockers (pic: Len Whaley)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Tower Hamlets councillor holds his hands up to Momentum’s election offences over cash payments as its treasurer

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tougher licensing for landlords being extended by Tower Hamlets Council from April 1

Landlord licensing extended by Tower Hamlets Council after campaign by renters who lacked protection. Picture: Mike Brooke

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists