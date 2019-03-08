Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

PUBLISHED: 21:54 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 12 March 2019

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

National League: Aldershot Town 1 Leyton Orient 2

A brace from Josh Coulson helped Leyton Orient move three points clear at the top of the National League table following a 2-1 win at Aldershot Town this evening.

The O’s fifth victory in a row occurred only after a nervy finale, much like all of their games recently, but Justin Edinburgh and his squad didn’t care come full time.

Having clinched an important win on Saturday, Orient had backed it up impressively and this month they have started to look like potential league championship winners, although there is still nine crucial matches still to go.

Edinburgh made two changes to the team which saw off Wrexham by a 1-0 score last weekend with Jamie Turley on the bench and Jay Simpson missing out with a slight hamstring injury.

Replacing them was Coulson and Matt Harrold, but after only five minutes O’s were forced to make another switch.

Jordan Maguire-Drew suffered an injury and was replaced by James Brophy and it was the Shots who enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

It remained goalless, however, and in the 34th minute the deadlock was broken by the division leaders.

Substitute Brophy whipped a corner into the area and Coulson was on hand to power home a header for his fourth goal of the season.

Almost as soon as the celebrations in Hampshire had stopped, Orient forced another corner and the result was the exact same as minutes earlier.

Brophy produced a dangerous delivery and ex-Cambridge United favourite Coulson got up highest to nod into the net and cap a fine return to the starting XI.

O’s managed to threaten some more before half time, but it remained 2-0 at the break with Edinburgh’s team on course to go four points clear of Wrexham.

Shots piled the pressure on at the beginning of the second period, yet the away side stood firm and seemed to have seen off the initial onslaught.

However, with 19 minutes left the hosts were awarded a penalty when Scott Randell was brought down inside the area by Marvin Ekpiteta.

The same man dusted himself down and beat Dean Brill from 12-yards to set up yet another tense finale for Orient.

Aldershot pushed men forward and Brill was called into action several times, but the visitors held on for another pivotal victory.

O’s fifth consecutive win sends them three points clear at the summit with Solihull Moors in second on 70 points.

It caps another superb week for Edinburgh’s team and they will now switch focus to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, with the first leg at home to AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe; Ling, Clay, McAnuff ©, Widdowson; Maguire-Drew (Brophy 5); Bonne, Harrold (Dayton 80).

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Turley, Gorman.

Attendance: 1,989 (729 Leyton Orient supporters

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

47 minutes ago George Sessions
James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Aldershot Town 1 Leyton Orient 2

Miah triumphs in eight-ball pool event

17:00
Shabul Miah was handed a cheque for £500 for winning an eight-ball pool event at Arch's Kitchen (pic: Big Mouth Media)

Competition took place at Arch’s Kitchen in Cambridge Heath Road

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

15:00 George Sessions
Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s could make changes to their team for the trip to Hampshire

Bengal manager Gazi pleased with efforts in Takeley victory

13:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi was really pleased with his team’s efforts as they ended their five game winless run with a 3-2 win over Takeley.

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 23-year-old looked set for a tough afternoon against Wrexham, but recovered to be the match-winner

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Leyton Athletic 1

Opinion F1 Podcast: 2019 season preview as Australian GP awaits Ferrari and co

06:00 Michael Bailey
The NR F1 Podcast previews what promises to be a superb the 2019 Formula 1 season - including rookie seasons for Brits, Alex Albon and George Russell

The NR F1 Podcast previews the 2019 Formula 1 season and Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne – where Mercedes and Ferrari prepare to do battle once more.

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient landed a blow to their National League title rivals in Saturday’s 12.35pm kick-off

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hamlets new signing Clarke inspires them to victory

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s Big Marv plays normal game after tricky start

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta scores against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Krays’ old henchmen aid ex-model Flanagan to raise £1,700 in Bethnal Green helping kids go straight

Ex-model Flanagan at her Bethnal Green charity bash selling snaps of the Krays from the 1960s. Picture: Mike Brooke

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tougher licensing for landlords being extended by Tower Hamlets Council from April 1

Landlord licensing extended by Tower Hamlets Council after campaign by renters who lacked protection. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Miah triumphs in eight-ball pool event

Shabul Miah was handed a cheque for £500 for winning an eight-ball pool event at Arch's Kitchen (pic: Big Mouth Media)

Team News: Aldershot Town vs Leyton Orient

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bengal manager Gazi pleased with efforts in Takeley victory

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists