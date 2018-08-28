Search

O’s end year how they started it – with away stalemate

PUBLISHED: 17:45 29 December 2018

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dover Athletic 0 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient ended 2018 with a goalless draw away to Dover Athletic to stay at the top of the National League.

The result was exactly how they started the year – a goalless draw on the road in the National League – although back on January 1 it was at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Edinburgh was without Craig Clay for the clash at the Crabble Athletic Ground with the midfielder struggling with a hamstring injury.

Dale Gorman came in for him and Matt Harrold also earned a start in place of James Alabi, who dropped to the bench.

O’s started slowly in Kent and gave away a penalty after just six minutes when Brill brought down Inih Effiong inside the area.

Effiong stepped up to take the spot-kick and fired towards the corner, but Orient’s goalkeeper atoned for his error to stop the effort.

Both sides created further chances, but it remained goalless at the break with the O’s best opportunity going to Josh Koroma in the 39th minute, though he chipped wide of Mitch Walker’s goal.

After the restart, the two teams hit the frame of the goal with Alfie Pavey striking the crossbar in the 46th minute before Gorman hit the post with 90 on the clock.

It was the closest either side would go in the second half as the clubs had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.

Orient are still top, although only by a point after Wrexham saw off Solihull Moors to continue their resurgence.

Salford City did lose again, however, but O’s must concentrate on themselves and will look to return to winning ways at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ling, Coulson, Ekpiteta, Widdowson; Brophy (Lawless 62), Gorman, Lee, Koroma; Harrold (Alabi 81), Bonne.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Happe, Sotiriou.

Attendance: 2,270 (775 Leyton Orient supporters).

