Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 February 2019

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Hartlepool United 1 Leyton Orient 1

Dean Brill’s second-half penalty save ensured Leyton Orient claimed a 1-1 draw away to Hartlepool United this afternoon to stay in first place in the National League.

Jobi McAnuff had fired Justin Edinburgh’s team ahead after 22 minutes, but the Pools equalised on the stroke of half time.

The two former Football League clubs pushed for a second-half winner, yet they both had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.

Edinburgh recalled a number of key players and one of them put O’s ahead with 22 on the clock at Victoria Park.

Matt Harrold held the ball up well and it eventually rolled for captain McAnuff, who lashed home from distance to score the opening goal of the game.

It seemed this would be enough to give Orient a half-time lead, but Hartlepool levelled with virtually the last kick of the first 45.

The in-form Nicke Kabamba came up with the goods for the hosts, as he found the net to ensure it was 1-1 at half time.

Both teams pushed for a potentially decisive third goal after the interval and Pools were handed a great opportunity to take the lead in the 58th minute.

Joe Widdowson brought down Luke James inside the area and Liam Noble was tasked with the job of finding the net from 12-yards.

Orient stopper Brill had other ideas, though, and produced a superb spot-kick save – like he did away to Dover Athletic on December 29 – to keep the scores level.

And that was how it finished in the North East as Edinburgh’s team extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions.

The O’s remain top of the table on 61 points, with Solihull Moors in second with 60 and Wrexham one spot back on 59.

Next up for Orient is a home encounter with lowly Maidenhead United on February 16 back in east London.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Judd, Turley, Happe, Widdowson; Brophy, Clay, Lee (Lawless 80), McAnuff ©; Bonne, Harrold (Alabi 68).

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Ogie, Sotiriou.

Attendance: 3,297 (439 Leyton Orient supporters).

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

21 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

National League: Hartlepool United 1 Leyton Orient 1

West Ham pegged back by Zaha strike after half-time lead

42 minutes ago Steve Blowers at Selhurst Park
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

The Hammers were in front through Mark Noble’s penalty at Selhurst Park but couldn’t cling on

Team News: Hartlepool United vs Leyton Orient

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s big guns to return for latest National League encounter

Start of new Victoria Park Cricket League draws ever closer

08:00
The start of the new Victoria Park Cricket League is drawing ever closer (pic: George Watson)

Plans in place to ensure this season is better than ever

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Yesterday, 17:22
Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex have announced that the Pakistan international left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will return to the club for part of the 2019 Vitality Blast campaign.

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Former European indoor high jump champion has been looking ahead to this weekend’s event in Birmingham

Bengal hoping ‘unbelievable’ season continues and eye 50 points as next big target

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Action from Sporting Bengal United's recent match with Barkingside (pic: Tim Edwards).

Imrul Gazi’s team will look to complete the double over rivals Tower Hamlets this weekend

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

West Ham United make the relatively short trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday in search of a first win in five in all competitions.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coach Bloye departs Orient’s academy

Leyton Orient's pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma’s shoes?

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ignore Pools’ problems, warns O’s coach Webb

Leyton Orient coach Danny Webb issues instruction from the touchline last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham pegged back by Zaha strike after half-time lead

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Team News: Hartlepool United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Start of new Victoria Park Cricket League draws ever closer

The start of the new Victoria Park Cricket League is drawing ever closer (pic: George Watson)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Looking like a frosty one!

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists