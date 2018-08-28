Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

National League: Hartlepool United 1 Leyton Orient 1

Dean Brill’s second-half penalty save ensured Leyton Orient claimed a 1-1 draw away to Hartlepool United this afternoon to stay in first place in the National League.

Jobi McAnuff had fired Justin Edinburgh’s team ahead after 22 minutes, but the Pools equalised on the stroke of half time.

The two former Football League clubs pushed for a second-half winner, yet they both had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.

Edinburgh recalled a number of key players and one of them put O’s ahead with 22 on the clock at Victoria Park.

Matt Harrold held the ball up well and it eventually rolled for captain McAnuff, who lashed home from distance to score the opening goal of the game.

It seemed this would be enough to give Orient a half-time lead, but Hartlepool levelled with virtually the last kick of the first 45.

The in-form Nicke Kabamba came up with the goods for the hosts, as he found the net to ensure it was 1-1 at half time.

Both teams pushed for a potentially decisive third goal after the interval and Pools were handed a great opportunity to take the lead in the 58th minute.

Joe Widdowson brought down Luke James inside the area and Liam Noble was tasked with the job of finding the net from 12-yards.

Orient stopper Brill had other ideas, though, and produced a superb spot-kick save – like he did away to Dover Athletic on December 29 – to keep the scores level.

And that was how it finished in the North East as Edinburgh’s team extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions.

The O’s remain top of the table on 61 points, with Solihull Moors in second with 60 and Wrexham one spot back on 59.

Next up for Orient is a home encounter with lowly Maidenhead United on February 16 back in east London.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Judd, Turley, Happe, Widdowson; Brophy, Clay, Lee (Lawless 80), McAnuff ©; Bonne, Harrold (Alabi 68).

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Ogie, Sotiriou.

Attendance: 3,297 (439 Leyton Orient supporters).