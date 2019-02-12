Coulson heads O’s to first away league win in 2019

Josh Coulson celebrates finding the net for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

National League: Havant & Waterlooville 1 Leyton Orient 2

Josh Coulson’s second-half header ensured Leyton Orient returned to winning ways in the National League with a 2-1 success at Havant & Waterlooville this afternoon.

The O’s triumph was their first on the road in the division since November 24 away to Wrexham and helped them keep pace with top of the table Dragons.

After a stop-start opening to proceedings in Hampshire, the deadlock was broken with 35 on the clock.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, included in the starting XI after impressing in the victory at Brackley Town, tried his luck from range and got his reward.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion youngster let fly from full on 30-yards and saw his effort end up in the back of the net.

It enabled Justin Edinburgh’s team to lead by a single goal at the break, but the lowly Hawks levelled with a wonder strike of their own.

Havant top goalscorer Alfie Rutherford saw his first shot blocked, but rifled home the second to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Despite the setback, Orient retook the lead six minutes later when Sam Ling’s long throw came for Coulson and he flicked into the net superbly.

O’s had a precious lead and even though the relegation-threatened hosts pushed hard for an equaliser, Edinburgh’s men held on for what could prove a vital three points come the end of the campaign.

Next up for Orient is a long trip north to Barrow on Tuesday where they will hope to make the most of their two games in hand over Wrexham.

After winning at Brackley and now getting over the line against Havant, confidence is hopefully returning to the team at a crucial stage of the season.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe; Ling, Clay, McAnuff, Widdowson; Maguire-Drew (Lee 84), Bonne, Simpson (Harrold 75).

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Turley, Brophy.

Attendance: 2,058 (954 Leyton Orient supporters).