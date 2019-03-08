Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

PUBLISHED: 17:15 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 06 April 2019

Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

National League: Leyton Orient 2 Halifax Town 2

Leyton Orient snatched what could be a vital point in the National League title race after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Halifax Town this afternoon.

Although it was more points dropped in the battle to finish first and they are no longer top, when Devante Rodney made it 2-0 to the visitors after Manny Duku’s opener, it seemed like being a disastrous day for the O’s.

Thankfully Josh Koroma finally found the net on the stroke of half time following a number of attempts and then in the 94th minute substitute Matt Harrold bundled home his sixth of the season to salvage a potentially massive point.

Orient were forced to change the team which lost 2-1 away to Bromley on Tuesday night with Marvin Ekpiteta suspended following his red card.

Koroma replaced his fellow England C international and Edinburgh changed his formation due to the absence of his young defender.

It was back to 4-4-2 with Koroma on the right wing and James Brophy on the left and Alex Lawless, Josh Coulson, Dan Happe and Joe Widdowson making up the back four in E10.

Jay Simpson retained his starting berth, but O’s welcomed back Sam Ling (hamstring), Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf) and Harrold (suspension) to the bench.

Edinburgh’s options from the bench were boosted, although he remained with captain Jobi McAnuff.

In the Halifax team was ex-O’s skipper Nathan Clarke, who spent three years playing for the club at Brisbane Road between 2012 and 2015.

While Clarke would have been out to stop his old side winning, he would no doubt have been happy to see them at the summit and on their way back to Wembley.

A good crowd was expected with hundreds of Orient fans queuing at the ground since early in the morning, waiting for the ticket office to open so they could perhaps away tickets to Sutton United (April 13) and Solihull Moors (April 22).

It was a chilly afternoon in east London and it was down to O’s to warm up the supporters and maintain their strong grip on the league title.

Orient did their best to do so with a quick start and Koroma forced an early corner before he tested Sam Johnson for the first time in the third minute.

Craig Clay drilled wide from range seconds later and the hosts were dominating the opening exchanges which made the visitors’ breakthrough a huge surprise.

Halifax’s first attack of the game in the ninth minute resulted in a goal after more poor defending at the back.

A lack of concentration cost O’s at Bromley and Coulson didn’t cover himself in glory for the Shaymen’s opener.

He lost his header and this allowed Matty Kosylo to get in behind and he cut inside and fired against the post from eight-yards.

Dean Brill was beaten, but luckily the ball rebounded off the woodwork, although only as far Duku and even though Lawless blocked his first effort, the forward was first to the loose ball and nodded home from close range.

Orient were stunned, yet to their credit immediately got on the front foot and won two more free kicks on the edge, but Koroma could only fire straight at Johnson from the first and over from the second.

Coulson was denied another goal in the 17th minute when an opposition player deflected his effort over and frustration started to get the better of the home side.

Koroma aired his disappointment to referee Peter Gibbons a number of times after he expected a foul to be awarded and the youngster had to be warned to keep his cool.

The Shaymen warned the O’s of their potency with 26 on the clock when Cameron King sent Duku away and he outpaced Coulson, but under pressure from the Orient centre back fired over while off balance.

Nevertheless it was a good chance for Jamie Fullarton’s men and showed the hosts what could happen if they switched off at the back.

Edinburgh’s men soon got back on top with Macauley Bonne forcing Johnson into a good save in the 27th minute from 20-yards.

Koroma fired wide seconds after and the England C international was in the thick of things again four minutes later, but again Halifax’s goalkeeper denied him – this time with his feet.

Chances continued to come for the promotion-chasers with Lee producing an excellent curling effort 10 minutes before half time, yet again Johnson denied O’s.

Halifax were toting up the bookings with Josh Staunton, formerly of Dagenham & Redbridge, the third away player to go in the book of referee Gibbons with 43 gone.

The constant fouls by the visitors added to the frustration of the hosts, but they would have been more annoyed with the poor goal they gave away at the start of the game.

At the end of the 45 two minutes of stoppage time was added on and unbelievable two goals were scored in that period.

Halifax grabbed the first in stunning fashion to double their lead as Widdowson sat off Rodney and the opposition number 35 curled home from 20-yards to make it 2-0.

Orient didn’t rest on their laurels, however, as with almost the last kick of the half Koroma reduced the deficit with a goal from a similar position.

After five noteworthy efforts, the O’s academy graduate finally found the net with a blaster from the edge of the area for his 10th goal of the campaign.

It was good management by Edinburgh, who switched Koroma to the left and so put Brophy on the right and it was from the left side where Orient’s goal came from.

Referee Gibbons blew for half time soon after the goal and despite trailing, the hosts left the field to applause with the home fans still firmly with the team.

O’s started the second period how they finished the first with Brophy forcing Halifax custodian Johnson into a save and Koroma testing him again.

The next opportunity went to Simpson, though he could only scoop over from 14-yards as another chance passed the title-challengers by.

Lawless was the latest person to get a caution on the hour mark from a poor challenge on Kosylo and despite minutes ticking away there was still plenty of belief inside the ground with over five thousand home fans present.

Two wonderful chances occurred in quick succession soon after with Brophy at the heart of both opportunities.

He firstly beat one opponent, then cut inside another, but Staunton bravely blocked his goalwards effort and Orient only had a corner for their troubles.

Edinburgh’s men couldn’t make the set-piece count, however, yet retained possession and almost levelled in the 62nd minute.

Brophy got to the byline and crossed towards Simpson, who flicked goalwards, but Happe could only head over from close range while off balance.

A slight lull in proceedings arrived after and Edinburgh made his first change with 21 minutes left when Dayton replaced Lawless.

It didn’t immediately inspire a reaction and so Harrold came on for Lee with 77 gone and he was straight into the action.

The substitute headed down for Koroma, but his effort was blocked and yet it gave the crowd some hope again.

Orient had moved up a gear now and Brophy had two fierce strikes bravely blocked by Halifax players as the seconds ticked away and the hosts became more desperate.

Halifax almost put the game to bed with eight minutes left though, when they broke and Kosylo was sent through, but he chipped wide from 25-yards.

Another change was made with 85 on the clock when Maguire-Drew came on for Widdowson – moments after Johnston had again saved from Koroma.

Time was running out for O’s, but they continued to attack and someone should have got on the end of Brophy’s superb ball across the face of the Halifax goal in the 88th minute.

It wasn’t to be but when five minutes of stoppage time was added on there was a faint hope Orient could snatch a point.

When Staunton produced an unbelievable block to deny Clay from inside the area, it seemed O’s would lose back-to-back games in the division.

Yet with a hero needed Harrold answered the call. He first of all somehow kept the ball in play on the far side and Orient won a throw after Jacob Hanson failed to clear in time.

From that throw the ball made its way to Dayton and even though he was denied and Simpson could only knock the ball towards goal, it was O’s number 18 who bundled home from close range to spark wild scenes at the Breyer Group Stadium.

In the dying moments Orient had snatched an equaliser and who knows how crucial it could be come April 27.

The full time whistle followed almost straight away afterwards, which seemed harsh as the time for the goal wasn’t added on, but at least Edinburgh’s men hadn’t lost.

Salford City have taken over at the top, yet O’s are second after their late leveller and know a win on Tuesday at home to Eastleigh will take them back to the summit.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Lawless (Dayton 69), Coulson, Happe, Widdowson (Maguire-Drew 85); Koroma, Clay, Lee (Harrold 77), Brophy; Simpson, Bonne.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Ling.

Halifax Town: Johnson; Hanson, Brown (c), Clarke, Skarz; King, Staunton; Rodney, Berrett, Kosylo; Duku (Quigley 83).

Unused substitutes: Rowley, Edwards, Preston, Gondoh.

Attendance: 5,458 (184 Halifax Town supporters).

Latest East London Sports News

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

17:15 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 2 Halifax Town 2

Tennis: GB relishing Fed Cup test in London

10:30
Anne Keothavong, captain of Great Britain, cheers on her side during their Fed Cup tie at University of Bath in February (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Preparations for Great Britain’s Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II play-Off with Kazakhstan are gathering pace with less than two weeks to go before its historic debut in London.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Halifax Town

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be without Marvin Ekpiteta, but Matt Harrold will return following his recent red card at AFC Telford United

Cricket: ‘Tough day for Essex’ admits Nel

Yesterday, 18:24
Hampshire's Sam Northeast hits the ball away for four runs during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Essex assistant coach Andre Nel admitted the first day of the new Specsavers County Championship Division One season had been a hard one for the 2017 champions.

Cricket: Hard start at Hampshire for Essex

Yesterday, 18:06 Alex Smith
Essex's bowler Samuel Cook (right) shows his frustration during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Essex endured a frustrating day in the field as Hampshire made 303-4 on the first day of the new Specsavers Couty Championship Division One season.

Hamlets boss Ashanike keen to finish the season strongly after all but securing safety

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Yoan Edoukou of Tower Hamlets scores the fourth goal and celebtates during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike wants to keep climbing up the Essex Senior League table now they’ve almost secured safety.

O’s don’t need any extra motivation, says Edinburgh

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The National League leaders will attempt to return to winning ways on Saturday when Halifax Town visit E10

East London third’s crowned league champions

Thu, 17:00 Jacob Ranson
East London Rugby third XV celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Gary Bird)

East London has its first silverware of 2018/19 after a rousing display by the third XV won them the Merit Table Five plate on Saturday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne: For 90 minutes I wanted to beat Orient, but now I hope they win title

Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta shows his shock alongside Dean Brill (left) and Josh Coulson (right) after Bromley are awarded a penalty (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Edinburgh frustrated with decisions made in Bromley defeat

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Jailed: Brothers who left man with punctured lung after racially motivated attack

Robert Hansen, left, and Ronnie Hansen have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Repeated ‘Brexit-style votes’ kills off Limehouse Triangle green space by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Witness appeal after Bethnal Green ‘corrosive substance’ attack in the street

Police witness appeal to 'acid' attack at 1.15am in Old Bethnal Green Road, April 3, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tennis: GB relishing Fed Cup test in London

Anne Keothavong, captain of Great Britain, cheers on her side during their Fed Cup tie at University of Bath in February (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Halifax Town

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Sparse showers and overcast

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Cricket: ‘Tough day for Essex’ admits Nel

Hampshire's Sam Northeast hits the ball away for four runs during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists