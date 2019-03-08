Search

O's humbled by Sol's Silkmen at Moss Rose

PUBLISHED: 17:06 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 10 August 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

League Two: Macclesfield Town 3 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient were reminded League Two will be no walk in the park this season, with a 3-0 loss away to Macclesfield Town this afternoon.

The Silkmen, who narrowly avoided relegation during the previous campaign, are one of the favourites to do down this term, but Sol Campbell saw his team produce a solid display to humble Ross Embleton's visitors.

It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for O's, who were hoping to build on the 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town last time out.

Embleton stuck with the same starting XI who got the better of the Robins, but left-back Joe Widdowson returned to the bench after injury.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between during the opening half an hour and then Macclesfield create one and made the most of it.

Theo Archibald was afforded too much time outside the area and let fly from 25-yards and managed to beat Dean Brill in the Orient goal.

It stayed 1-0 until half time, but the away side came close to equalising nine minutes into the second period.

Dan Happe got on the end of a cross into the area and headed towards goal, but Owen Evans made a superb save to stop his effort finding the top corner.

This proved decisive as although Embleton introduced Louis Dennis with 66 played, Macclesfield extended their advantage not long after.

Paddy Osadebe was the Silkmen to increase the hosts' lead and Orient were left with an uphill battle now.

More substitutions were made by the Londoners with Matt Harrold and James Alabi introduced, but Macclesfield rubbed salt into O's wound in the 83rd minute.

Jak McCourt found Theo Vassell and he scored a third goal for the home side to cap a disappointing day at the office for Embleton's side.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ekpiteta, Coulson (Harrold 75), Happe; Ling, Clay, Wright, Brophy; Maguire-Drew (Dennis 66); Wilkinson, Angol (Alabi 81).

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Judd, Widdowson, Gorman, Sotiriou.

