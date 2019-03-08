Search

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

PUBLISHED: 22:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 20 August 2019

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 3

Leyton Orient produced a superb second half performance to earn a fine comeback victory away to Mansfield Town this evening.

After trailing by two goals at the break, interim head coach Ross Embleton made a switch and saw a wonderful response from his team.

Goals by Conor Wilkinson and Lee Angol levelled the scores with 12 minutes left and deep into injury time Jordan Maguire-Drew grabbed a dramatic winner to cap a wonderful turnaround for the visitors and a second League Two win this season.

Embleton stuck with the same team which was held to a goalless draw at home to Stevenage on Saturday, but O's started poorly in Nottinghamshire.

With 10 on the clock Marvin Ekpiteta gave away a penalty after a foul on Rose and the in-form hitman made no mistake from 12-yards, sending Dean Brill the wrong way.

Orient were trailing after only 12 minutes, although did nearly level seven minutes later at Field Mill.

Ekpiteta got on the end of a cross into the area, but his header was stopped by Conrad Logan before another spot-kick occurred.

Joe Widdowson was the culprit this time, bringing down Kellan Gordon and Rose had another chance to find the net.

He duly delivered and O's were facing a third consecutive away defeat with only half an hour on the clock.

Things almost got worst five minutes before the break when Otis Khan smashed a free kick against the crossbar and so it remained 2-0 at the break.

Interim head coach Embleton replaced Happe with Louis Dennis during the interval and switched formation from his recently preferred 3-5-2 system.

Mansfield were still intent on searching for a third, but Orient reduced the deficit with 64 played.

Dennis' flick found Wilkinson inside the area and he headed in to open his account for the Brisbane Road club.

Embleton's men were in the ascendency now and captain Josh Coulson almost found the net with 70 on the clock, but his header sailed wide.

It wasn't to matter anyway as Wilkinson turned provider with 12 minutes left as O's levelled the scores.

Wonderful link-up play between the Orient goalscorer and Angol set the latter away and he finished impressively against his old club to net for the first time since a switch in the summer from Shrewsbury Town.

O's were not content with that, though, and pressed for a decisive third and five minutes of stoppage time was added on as Maguire-Drew entered the pitch.

Deep into it and with seconds remaining, the east Londoners managed to counter and made the most of it.

Angol picked out substitute Dennis and his effort was fired home by Maguire-Drew to spark wild scenes with the 326 supporters in the away end going mad.

Orient held on after the restart to secure a fantastic 3-2 victory, which will boost and lift confidence that this squad are more than good enough for this level.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Ling, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe (Dennis 46), Widdowson (Gorman 87); Wright, Clay, Brophy; Wilkinson (Maguire-Drew 90), Angol.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Judd, Marsh, Harrold.

Attendance: 4,128 (326 Leyton Orient fans).

