Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:09 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 22 April 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

National League: Solihull Moors 0 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient are on the cusp of promotion back to the Football League following another dramatic day in the National League title race.

The O's held rivals Solihull Moors to a goalless draw at Damson Park which means the West Midlands-based club can essentially no longer catch Justin Edinburgh's side.

Further up north, there was a shock result at Salford City with the Ammies losing 1-0 at home to AFC Fylde.

It means with one match to go, Orient have a three-point advantage over Salford and Solihull and a better goal difference over the pair heading into the final weekend of the season.

Edinburgh made just one change to the team which defeated Harrogate Town 2-0 on Good Friday with Jamie Turley coming in to replace Jordan Maguire-Drew, who was part of an attacking bench.

This switch saw Turley line up as right wing-back with James Brophy moving further forward and playing just before Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma.

A big crowd was in attendance at Damson Park and although O's were only given 700 seats, the travelling faithful were making a load of noise prior to kick-off.

Two years to the day since Orient were officially relegated from League Two, the east Londoners were potentially 90 minutes away from sealing a return there.

It was an afternoon for calm heads with the sun shining in the West Midlands and the temperature well into the twenties.

Virtually the whole of Edinburgh's squad was present with Myles Judd, Sam Ling, Alex Lawless, Dale Gorman and James Alabi watching from behind the dugout.

James Dayton – on crutches after fracturing his ankle at Sutton United – was also at the ground, although sitting in the stands.

After an expected cautious start from both sides, O's created the first genuine chance of note in the seventh minute when Joe Widdowson passed into Koroma's path, and he cut inside Liam Dalby, but Ryan Boot was equal to his effort and saved well.

Solihull responded with Jamey Osborne lashing over from range before Adi Yussuf almost opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

The Moors forward chased after a long ball by Tyrone Williams and beat Dan Happe and Josh Coulson to it, but he was unable to poke past Dean Brill and Orient survived.

It was a nervy moment though, and added to the tense feeling inside the stadium with both clubs aware of what was at stake.

Moors continued to press and Lee Vaughan fired wide with quarter of an hour played after Widdowson had headed a long throw clear.

Home boss Tim Flowers would have been the happiest of the managers at this point, but back came the O's with 18 on the clock.

Widdowson found Koroma, who passed into Brophy and after a lucky ricochet he saw an effort blocked before Koroma had a shot deflected up in the air from the edge, but it was comfortable for Solihull custodian Boot.

It was more end-to-end now with both teams enjoying moments of attacking play, yet by the midway point of the first half it remained goalless.

A brief break in play occurred in the 28th minute when Koroma needed treatment after a challenge with Darren Carter.

He was eventually able to resume, but only after receiving some words from Solihull assistant Gary Whild, who was clearly trying to wind up the teenager.

Moments later and the Moors bench was nearly up on their feet when Osborne curled a free kick over the wall and towards Orient's goal, but Brill stuck out a hand and made a wonderful fingertip save to prevent the opener.

From the resulting corner Bonne cleared and was clattered by Danny Wright, which added to the frustration of the visitors.

The away fans broke out in song seconds later and the catalyst was AFC Fylde taking the lead away to Salford City.

It seemed to lift the away players too and in the 35th minute the breakthrough was almost made by O's.

Brophy whipped in a corner and found Coulson at the back post, but his effort was put behind by the boot of Moors goalkeeper Boot.

Another coming together occurred with eight minutes of the half left when Craig Clay cleared and went down with Kyle Storer in close proximity.

Play continued, but once it came to a halt Solihull captain Storer squared up to Clay and referee Martin Woods had to come between the pair.

Both were handed a caution for the incident and it was the last moment of note from a half which didn't show much quality.

Chances were at a premium and the match was all about hard-working and being first to the second balls.

It had been a typical Solihull game, but Orient had stood up to the challenge well and knew if they could start to show more quality in the second period it may be decisive.

The influential Osborne dragged an effort wide two minutes after the restart and then Brophy put a dangerous ball into the area for O's.

Moors survived the slight scare, yet it was the beginning of a dramatic 45 minutes at Damson Park.

Orient threatened with 53 on the clock when Ekpiteta went down inside the area, referee Woods remained unmoved, but Clay crossed in towards the back post where Koroma was unmarked.

However, he could only head over with the centre just too high for the forward, yet it was really heating up as a contest now.

Great defending by Ekpiteta thwarted Yussuf in the 56th minute when Wright had got in behind Happe and cross into the area.

Back came Edinburgh's team and they forced a corner when Koroma nearly teed up strike partner Bonne in the area.

From the resulting set-piece Brophy's cross came for Turley, but he headed wide and now the chances were coming.

Moors goalkeeper Boot was tested by Turley and Brophy afterwards before Orient's first substitutions were made.

Charlie Lee and Matt Harrold were summoned with 64 played and it was McAnuff and Koroma who made way.

O's captain looked to be holding his groin as he walked off the pitch and his enforced departure was a blow to the away side.

Solihull reacted with a sub of their own, but it was also forced on them with Yussuf going down and needing to be replaced by Jermaine Hylton with 20 minutes left.

Almost straight after that Orient thought they had taken the lead, but again Boot was on hand to deny them.

Brophy did well on the left and turned away from two players before he set Bonne, yet his powerful drive was brilliantly parried wide by Moors custodian with 71 gone.

Flowers introduced Nathan Blissett with 17 remaining and the hosts went very close themselves in the 76th minute.

Vaughan overlapped impressively on the right and crossed in for Hylton, but Brill was able to make himself big and stop the close range effort before he grabbed the loose ball right on the goalline.

Somehow the ball had stayed out and it remained goalless at Damson Park and it was still 1-0 to Fylde at Salford.

Edinburgh made his final change with nine minutes to go and Turley made way for Maguire-Drew and the tension inside the ground was almost unbearable now.

Both teams knew what was at stake and any chance now could be key and only great defending by Tyrone Williams denied Harrold from close range in the 83rd minute.

A stoppage occurred soon after when referee Woods halted play with some trouble in the crowd between home and away fans.

Eventually it was sorted out and then Solihull had the chance to snatch the points and chance the title race in stoppage time.

Four minutes of time was added on at the end of the 90 and in the first Widdowson pulled down Hylton near the corner flag.

Carter whipped the ball in and picked out Storer - who was unmarked and only a few yards out – but he nodded wide and dropped to the floor in astonishment after.

It was the last significant opportunity of the match and the full time whistle followed moments later.

With Salford losing 1-0 at home to Fylde, it means Orient have one hand on the National League title ahead of Saturday's home match with Braintree Town.

O's could afford to lose at the weekend and still go up because their goal difference is superior to both City and Solihull.

Promotion is not a forgone conclusion though, but Edinburgh's men will be confident of completing the job in front of their own fans on Saturday.

Solihull Moors: Boot; Williams, Daly, Gudger; Vaughan, Carter, Storer, Osborne, Reckord; Yussuf (Hylton 70), Wright (Blissett 73).

Unused substitutes: Carline, Hawkridge, Sbarra.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Coulson, Ekpiteta, Happe; Turley (Maguire-Drew 81), Clay, McAnuff © (Lee 64), Widdowson; Brophy; Koroma (Harrold 64), Bonne.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Simpson.

Attendance: 3,681 (726 Leyton Orient supporters).

Latest East London Sports News

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

16 minutes ago George Sessions at Damson Park
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Solihull Moors 0 Leyton Orient 0

Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

59 minutes ago
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles make the short journey to The Kia Oval to face Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday, looking to get back to winning ways after a home defeat to Middlesex on Good Friday.

West Ham denied by officials for second week running

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
A view of newly installed claret carpet around the pitch before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers striker Antonio close to his best but it is still not enough

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

09:00 George Sessions
Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold scored for Leyton Orient off the bench again on Friday, but is unlikely to start today’s encounter in West Midlands

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

Coulson: O's captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Saturday, April 20, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The popular centre back, who scored his eighth goal of the season on Friday, looked ahead to Monday’s huge game at Solihull Moors

West Ham pegged back twice as Leicester earn a late draw

Saturday, April 20, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Lucas Perez (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers led twice through Antonio and Perez but it was not enough to take all three Premier League points

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex's Chopra

Saturday, April 20, 2019
Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Essex batsman Varun Chopra had mixed emotions after their Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Middlesex at Chelmsford.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

16 minutes ago
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Solihull Moors 0 Leyton Orient 0

View Live

Breaking news

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

16 minutes ago
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Solihull Moors 0 Leyton Orient 0

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coulson: O's captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight

The men were injured in Osborn Street. Pic: Google

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull’s threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Whitechapel’s ‘mobile’ garden behind Royal London Hospital on the move again looking for new roots

Hidden garden of peace behind Royal London Hospital now having to move out. Picture: Core Landscapes

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham denied by officials for second week running

A view of newly installed claret carpet around the pitch before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Docks switch from tea clippers to tea dances at St Katharine’s by Tower of London

Springtime tea dance display by Ragroof Players at St Katharine's. Picture: Polly Braden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists