Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Spot-on Bonne earns 10-man O’s massive away win

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 April 2019

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

National League: Sutton United 1 Leyton Orient 2

Macauley Bonne held his nerve on the stroke of full time to earn Leyton Orient a huge win in the National League title race away to Sutton United.

The O’s were heading for a defeat when Jonah Ayunga put the hosts ahead, but goals by Dan Happe and top goalscorer Bonne kept Justin Edinburgh’s team top with three matches left to play this season.

Orient were forced into an early change at Gander Green Lane when Sam Ling picked up an injury and was replaced by James Dayton in the 15th minute.

The two sides were not able to make the most of their chances in the first half and it stayed goalless at the break.

Sutton didn’t need long after the restart to take the lead though, when Ayunga was given too much time and he drilled beyond Dean Brill.

Edinburgh’s team needed to show their character again now and they equalised via an unlikely source.

A free kick was swung into the area and youngster Dan Happe got on the end of it for his second goal of the campaign and it was another important one.

Now it was all about if O’s could find a winner, but their hopes were hit when Dayton suffered a serious injury and needed to be stretched off the pitch.

To add insult to injury, the referee sent off the Orient substitute for allegedly chucking his shin pad in the direct of the man in the middle.

O’s didn’t let it know them, however, and in the 89th minute were awarded a penalty when Ross Wormer committed a foul inside the area.

After a slight delay, Bonne was tasked with scoring the spot-kick and unsurprisingly made no mistake to score his most important goal to date for the club.

The visitors held on comfortably throughout seven minutes of additional time to stay at the summit with a two-point cushion over Salford City.

On a day with the Ammies, Solihull Moors and Wrexham all won, Orient joined their rivals in clinching three points and it would no doubt have been a tough to take for the chasing pack considering O’s went behind and had 10-men in the second half.

Next up for Edinburgh’s men is a home encounter with Harrogate Town on Good Friday (April 22) and they will hope it is more straightforward than this result.

Leyton Orient: Brill; Coulson, Ekpiteta, Happe; Ling (Dayton 15), Gorman (Harrold 62), Clay, Widdowson; Brophy, Koroma (Lee 84), Bonne.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Simpson.

Attendance: 3,339.

Latest East London Sports News

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

7 minutes ago
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ryan ten Doeschate’s superb 130 from 166 balls dominated day three at the Kia Oval, helping Essex to an eventual 448 all out and a hard-earned 53-run first innings lead against Surrey.

Spot-on Bonne earns 10-man O’s massive away win

58 minutes ago George Sessions
Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Sutton United 1 Leyton Orient 2

Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s travel to Gander Green Lane ready for another difficult fixture in their bid to win the National League title

Cricket: Lawrence leads Essex fightback at Surrey

Yesterday, 18:17
Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An unbeaten 87 from Essex’s Dan Lawrence frustrated champions Surrey on the second day of their Specsavers County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

Fan Butler to sleep at Leyton Orient for charity event

Yesterday, 17:00
Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will take part in a charity sleep out event at the National League club (pic: Dream Team FC).

The O’s supporter will spend the night at the club’s stadium to raise money for charity World Child Cancer

Treble-winners Hornchurch snap up former Essex ace Westfield for defence of titles

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Essex batsman Mervyn Westfield hits out at Chelmsford (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).

Billy Gordon praised Mervyn Westfield and backed the 30-year-old to have a big impact on the young players at Harrow Lodge Park

West Ham boss aims for big win at Manchester United as Euro vision fades

Yesterday, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini arrives for the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Hammers will have Zabaleta and Antonio back in the squad for trip to Old Trafford

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast

The Archant London Sports Desk give their take on another busy week of football in east London

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

7 minutes ago
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ryan ten Doeschate’s superb 130 from 166 balls dominated day three at the Kia Oval, helping Essex to an eventual 448 all out and a hard-earned 53-run first innings lead against Surrey.

View Live

Breaking news

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

7 minutes ago
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ryan ten Doeschate’s superb 130 from 166 balls dominated day three at the Kia Oval, helping Essex to an eventual 448 all out and a hard-earned 53-run first innings lead against Surrey.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s expecting a fully fit squad for trip to Sutton

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Fake police officers rob men in Bethnal Green and London Fields

One of the two victims was approached in Bethnal Green Road by two men pretending to be plain clothes police officers. Picture: GOOGLE

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Cannabis farm found in Bethnal Green house

A srtill from the video shows the sophisticated equipment and some of the plants. Pic: Tower Hamlets Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Spot-on Bonne earns 10-man O’s massive away win

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Join us in east London as GPs, top doctors urge medical students

GPs' career fair staged at Stratford. Picture: East London Health & Care

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Mostly dry and the odd sunny spell

Barking Wharf on a sunny morning
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists