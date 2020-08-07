Former striker Matt Harrold joins Leyton Orient coaching staff

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Former striker Matt Harrold has joined Leyton Orient’s first-team coaching staff, completing Ross Embleton’s backroom team ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 36-year-old joined Orient in the summer of 2017 and was a vital part of the squad that won promotion to the Football League the following season.

Having enjoyed a career that has spanned across two decades, Harrold is excited for a new challenge ‘on the other side of the fence,’ where he will blend First Team coaching and opposition scouting.

“I’m really excited,” said Harrold. “This is an unbelievable opportunity and I’m really happy to learn from being involved in a First Team coaching environment.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got a really good group of staff and I’m looking forward to adding to that where I can and use my experience.”

Head Coach, Ross Embleton added: “It’s a great thing for us. There’s been a real continuation of bringing in good people into the football club since the takeover in 2017. Matty has always had a good attitude that he brings to the group to drive people on, and we will get that from him in his new role.

“He is a winner and that’s important. He can install that mentality and focus on the boys and really help us moving forward.”

Harrold follows Danny Senda’s appointment as Embleton’s number two, completing his first-team coaching staff.

“We feel we have a really strong team; There’s a real variation of people which is important, as we all have different strengths. “There’s a really good balance of skills and we all have an incredible work ethic.

“We want to take this club forward and all of the the staff are working to do that.”