Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 April 2019

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The 34-year-old scored a crucial goal for O’s last weekend on his comeback following a three-match ban

Matt Harrold revealed he used his recent time on the sideline through suspension as a chance to refocus his mindset ahead of Leyton Orient’s final title run-in.

The O’s have four matches left to play in the National League this season and over the last week the battle for promotion has really hotted up with various twists and turns taking place.

Next up for Justin Edinburgh’s team is a tough fixture at Sutton United before they host Harrogate Town, visit Solihull Moors and end at home to Braintree Town.

After serving a three-game ban for his red at AFC Telford United on March 23, Harrold returned in style on Saturday and netted a stoppage-time leveller against Halifax Town to secure a 2-2 draw.

Speaking about his spell at O’s so far, he said: “Obviously I have had to be quite patient during my whole time at the club, but that’s through other players playing so well and I have always carried on going and I believed I would get a chance and you always have to stay focused.

“I was gutted at Telford because I was feeling fit and strong and it wasn’t a red card in my opinion – I thought Telford engineered it a bit with the referee and the crowd.

“Maybe it is something I will learn from, but it was frustrating and I used that couple of weeks to refocus with a mindset of having an impact.

“There are some big games to go and it is about having an impact in them games and trying to help the group and the manager get to where we want to get to as a club.”

Harrold, despite on occasions being fourth-choice striker at the club, has already scored some key goals for Orient this season.

The equaliser away to Brackley Town in the FA Trophy quarter-final tie set O’s on their way to a 2-1 victory which was the catalyst for an eight-game winning streak.

He also struck decisive goals in the cup wins away to Wrexham and AFC Telford United, but prior to Saturday hadn’t scored a league goal since September 4.

After making amends on that front, Harrold is now picturing scoring more key goals during the O’s final four matches and hoping to improve his tally in E10.

The 34-year-old added: “I have probably not played at home as much as I would’ve liked.

“It feels like I haven’t had a load of starts at home to get me into a real rhythm, but I did say all along I am saving the goals for the big moments at the end of the season, so I did tell the lads that!”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

12:00 George Sessions
Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 34-year-old scored a crucial goal for O’s last weekend on his comeback following a three-match ban

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

09:00 Martin Smith
Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

After losing their opener at Hampshire, the 2017 champions will look to get off the mark at the Oval this week

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race.

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

Yesterday, 12:43 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Fredericks full of praise for coach Pellegrini

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Yesterday, 10:41 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh praised his side’s ‘excellent’ performance as they fought back to seal a 3-2 victory over Eastleigh.

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Tue, 21:42 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 3 Eastleigh 2

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

Tue, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on

Arnautovic is a vital player and a top team-mate says Fredericks

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Tue, 14:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh may make changes to his O’s team for the visit of Paul McCallum’s Spitfires with Marvin Ekpiteta available again

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

All Points East: 10-day music and community festival returns to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class live music Pictures: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park this May with a multi-flavoured line-up of big-name music acts and a free community festival.

Organised by AEG Presents, the 10-day event will take place between May 24 and June 2 following on from its successful debut in 2018.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Live

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

12:00
Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 34-year-old scored a crucial goal for O’s last weekend on his comeback following a three-match ban

View Live

Breaking news

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

12:00
Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 34-year-old scored a crucial goal for O’s last weekend on his comeback following a three-match ban

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Fake police officers rob men in Bethnal Green and London Fields

One of the two victims was approached in Bethnal Green Road by two men pretending to be plain clothes police officers. Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly £2.5m payday for top officers at Tower Hamlets Council

Will Tuckley, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Appeal to find missing boy, 12, from Tower Hamlets

Sean Allen is missing from his home in Tower Hamlets. Pic: Twitter/@MPSTowerHam

Workers in Tower Hamlets are being trained to spot signs of radicalisation

Shamima Begum fled to Syria to become a Jihadi bride at the age of 15. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists