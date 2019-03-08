Harrold determined to have impact in Orient’s quest for a Football League return

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The 34-year-old scored a crucial goal for O’s last weekend on his comeback following a three-match ban

Matt Harrold revealed he used his recent time on the sideline through suspension as a chance to refocus his mindset ahead of Leyton Orient’s final title run-in.

The O’s have four matches left to play in the National League this season and over the last week the battle for promotion has really hotted up with various twists and turns taking place.

Next up for Justin Edinburgh’s team is a tough fixture at Sutton United before they host Harrogate Town, visit Solihull Moors and end at home to Braintree Town.

After serving a three-game ban for his red at AFC Telford United on March 23, Harrold returned in style on Saturday and netted a stoppage-time leveller against Halifax Town to secure a 2-2 draw.

Speaking about his spell at O’s so far, he said: “Obviously I have had to be quite patient during my whole time at the club, but that’s through other players playing so well and I have always carried on going and I believed I would get a chance and you always have to stay focused.

“I was gutted at Telford because I was feeling fit and strong and it wasn’t a red card in my opinion – I thought Telford engineered it a bit with the referee and the crowd.

“Maybe it is something I will learn from, but it was frustrating and I used that couple of weeks to refocus with a mindset of having an impact.

“There are some big games to go and it is about having an impact in them games and trying to help the group and the manager get to where we want to get to as a club.”

Harrold, despite on occasions being fourth-choice striker at the club, has already scored some key goals for Orient this season.

The equaliser away to Brackley Town in the FA Trophy quarter-final tie set O’s on their way to a 2-1 victory which was the catalyst for an eight-game winning streak.

He also struck decisive goals in the cup wins away to Wrexham and AFC Telford United, but prior to Saturday hadn’t scored a league goal since September 4.

After making amends on that front, Harrold is now picturing scoring more key goals during the O’s final four matches and hoping to improve his tally in E10.

The 34-year-old added: “I have probably not played at home as much as I would’ve liked.

“It feels like I haven’t had a load of starts at home to get me into a real rhythm, but I did say all along I am saving the goals for the big moments at the end of the season, so I did tell the lads that!”