Judd agrees new deal until the summer of 2021

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The full-back’s previous terms with O’s were set to run out at the end of this season

Leyton Orient have started to plan for the future by agreeing a new two-and-a-half year deal with Myles Judd.

The right-back has been a favourite with the fans ever since he progressed into the first-team during the 2016/17 season.

While O’s had plenty of ups and downs during Judd’s breakthrough campaign, the defender always impressed with his whole-hearted displays.

He initially struggled under ex-head coach Steve Davis last season, but earned more opportunities once Justin Edinburgh arrived in November 2017.

It is this season where Judd has really forced his way back into the first-team fold again, though, and he was a regular until injury struck towards the end of last year.

The academy graduate is one of two former youth-teamers now vying for a position on the right-side of Orient’s back four with Sam Ling a direct rival.

Yet this new deal for Judd, 19, is a big indictator O’s have faith and trust in him moving forward.