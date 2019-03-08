New O's boss must focus on just football says Embleton

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall

Ross Embleton says Leyton Orient's new manager must be allowed to focus on football as they prepare to visit Grimsby on Saturday.

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall

Interim head coach Embleton led the side to a 3-1 win over Walsall last weekend in what was set to be his last match in charge, with the announcement of a new boss expected this week.

And the 37-year-old revealed he had been told he would revert to his old role as assistant, saying: "I sat down with Kent (Teague) and he outlined to me how it would look. It was nice that Matt (Porter), Kent and Martin (Ling) kept me updated along the way.

"My job was to try and help these boys get the points we have done in the last few games and make sure when the new man comes in, he's got a good team and feel-good factor about the place."

Having taken seven points from a possible nine, since announcing he wanted to relinquish the interim head coach role, Embleton said it will now be his responsibility to help players as they continue to come to terms with the tragic death of manager Justin Edinburgh during the summer.

Kent Teague looks on

He added: "I feel I've bought us some time with what I've done. I think probably some people are still being put off from applying for the job and I understand that.

"It is going to take a brave man to come in and step into that and I think it'll be my responsibility, Jobi, the players, Martin, to try and release some of that expectation the new manager is going to have in terms of referring back to Justin and having Justin still around.

"For us as a club, we need to make sure we keep carrying his memory forward, but that must be very, very difficult for a new man, so I would say that is going to be a big responsibility of us.

"To take that away and let the new man come in and be a football manager of this club, focused on getting results every week."

Embleton admitted to feeling very emotional as he walked around the Brisbane Road pitch on Saturday, acknowledging the fans in a near 7,000-strong crowd.

But he paid tribute to the club and players, adding: "The feedback I've had blows me away. It sends shivers down my spine talking about it. It has been extremely tough.

"I'm delighted and eternally grateful, but I couldn't have done it without Martin's support, the board's support, the staff in there every day to assist me and drive it as we needed to drive it.

"Ultimately the boys have had to go out on the pitch in the toughest circumstances. And no-one can take this period away from us. I think we all wish they could, one day we would like to say this never happened and not have to look back at it.

"It has been incredibly tough for everyone but one thing the club has done across the board is stuck together and now I'm really pleased we've got a little bit of success off the back of the last three games to look forward."