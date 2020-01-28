Search

Advanced search

New signing Johnson 'hungry' to score goals for Orient

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2020

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

PA Archive/PA Images

New signing Danny Johnson is 'hungry' to score as many goals as possible for Leyton Orient after joining from Dundee.

The 26-year-old, who has rose up through to non league ranks, has joined the O's on an 18-month deal and he hopes he can be a success at Brisbane Road.

The forward has played for the likes of Cardiff City, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Motherwell and Dundee during his career but did spend long stints making a name in the non league circuit.

"I put pressure on myself everyday and every game to go and score goals, I've got that hunger, and if I come off the pitch and I haven't scored I'll be very disappointed in myself.

"Sometimes that doesn't happen, but I do back myself to score goals every time I play."

You may also want to watch:

He also revealed his main reasons for joining by saying: "It stems back to two years ago when I met Justin (Edinburgh) , obviously I've kept an eye out for the club, and just delighted to be here.

"Speaking to Martin (Ling) and the gaffer, pleased to come down and sign."

"Obviously you look at the size of the club, where they've been at, and look at the size the ground."

Johnson spent time at Harrogate Town, Billingham Synthonia, Guisborough Town and Gateshead where he found the net regularly to earn himself multiple moves to higher levels.

"I've come from non league and had to work my way to the level that I've got to and I've got quite a few appearances and matches to match it.

"I started off as a young lad, went out of the game, and tried to do everything I could to get back in. I played non league while working at a factory, so it makes you really hungry, as everyday I was working in that factory I just wanted to be out there training at football.

"I had to work hard for that chance so I won't let it go."

Latest East London Sports News

Lee Valley Lions shut out by high-flying Phantoms

14 minutes ago Laurence Thorn
Tyrone Wells was man of the match for Lee Valley Lions in their defeat to Streatham (Pic: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 0 Peterborough Phantoms 9

New signing Johnson 'hungry' to score goals for Orient

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

New signing Danny Johnson is 'hungry' to score as many goals as possible for Leyton Orient after joining from Dundee.

O's boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

08:00 Jacob Ranson
O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has heaped praise on James Brophy for the way he has adapted to playing at left-back regularly in recent weeks.

Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Yesterday, 18:49 Jacob Ranson
Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of striker Danny Johnson from Scottish outfit Dundee subject to international clearance.

Midfielder Clay says it was a much deserved win at home to Newport to end poor run

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou scores past Tom King and celebrates (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay felt it was a much deserved win as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Newport County to end a miserable run of form.

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

Yesterday, 12:29 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

FA Cup misery for hopeless Hammeres as Bilic and his reserves take the spoils

O's boss Embleton pleased with game management in Newport win

Yesterday, 10:50 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased with how his side managed the game in a much-better fashion than in recent weeks as they sealed a 2-1 win over Newport County.

Opinion North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era - we're top because we're the best team!

Yesterday, 06:00 Terry Hunt
Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ok, the scoreline says 1-0, but we all know the reality was very different, writes North Stander Terry Hunt. We were absolutely streets ahead of Lincoln. The visitors will be pleased to have avoided a real thrashing.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

New signing Johnson 'hungry' to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

O's boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Rahman the hat trick hero for Tower Hamlets

Mannah Rahman from Tower Hamlets dominated the Middlesex Junior Badminton Championships (pic: Jo Castle)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

What a year of stop and search looks like in Tower Hamlets

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions shut out by high-flying Phantoms

Tyrone Wells was man of the match for Lee Valley Lions in their defeat to Streatham (Pic: Tori Rigby)

New signing Johnson ‘hungry’ to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

O’s boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)
Drive 24