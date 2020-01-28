New signing Johnson 'hungry' to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford) PA Archive/PA Images

New signing Danny Johnson is 'hungry' to score as many goals as possible for Leyton Orient after joining from Dundee.

The 26-year-old, who has rose up through to non league ranks, has joined the O's on an 18-month deal and he hopes he can be a success at Brisbane Road.

The forward has played for the likes of Cardiff City, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Motherwell and Dundee during his career but did spend long stints making a name in the non league circuit.

"I put pressure on myself everyday and every game to go and score goals, I've got that hunger, and if I come off the pitch and I haven't scored I'll be very disappointed in myself.

"Sometimes that doesn't happen, but I do back myself to score goals every time I play."

He also revealed his main reasons for joining by saying: "It stems back to two years ago when I met Justin (Edinburgh) , obviously I've kept an eye out for the club, and just delighted to be here.

"Speaking to Martin (Ling) and the gaffer, pleased to come down and sign."

"Obviously you look at the size of the club, where they've been at, and look at the size the ground."

Johnson spent time at Harrogate Town, Billingham Synthonia, Guisborough Town and Gateshead where he found the net regularly to earn himself multiple moves to higher levels.

"I've come from non league and had to work my way to the level that I've got to and I've got quite a few appearances and matches to match it.

"I started off as a young lad, went out of the game, and tried to do everything I could to get back in. I played non league while working at a factory, so it makes you really hungry, as everyday I was working in that factory I just wanted to be out there training at football.

"I had to work hard for that chance so I won't let it go."