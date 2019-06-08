Search

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 June 2019

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient's chairman and other members of the board have shared their special memories of Justin Edinburgh

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nigel Travis has lauded Justin Edinburgh's honest approach which saw Leyton Orient enjoy so much success before he passed away in tragic circumstances on Saturday.

Under the former Tottenham Hotspur left-back, the O's went from a relegation battle to National League champions in the space of 18 months.

Edinburgh also guided Orient to the FA Trophy final and a return to Wembley, but it would prove his final game in charge of the club.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, June 3 and died five days later with the sad and shock news confirmed by the club.

O's chairman Travis said: "I don't do many tweets, but I think it is important to join the long list of people who tweeted about the passing of Justin. I made many comments on our statement, but just want to add to what I said then.

"Like Matt (Porter) I didn't know Justin until he joined the club, but my experiences were absolutely fantastic and my true memory of him is many fold: his direct communication style is something that all players love.

"You always knew exactly where you stood with Justin and indeed his communication with our board was exactly the same. Justin was one of those people.

"He had an excellent football brain, but I want to come back to where I started, it was Justin the person that we will always remember.

"He was funny, he was straight-forward, and he always made time, as many journalists have noted, for the people to speak to him. I probably only met him 15 times in all, but his memory will remain with me for the rest of my life.

"We will miss him in so many ways and the gap he has created is going to be extremely difficult to fill.

"In closing, I want to reiterate again our total focus for the next period of time is in supporting Kerri and the family through this dreadful time and to let everyone mourn Justin for what he was, a great individual, who truly achieved what he set out to achieve.

"I want to also say in closure, that I'd like to thank all the supporters of other football clubs for their overwhelming support during this difficult time and again I think this is a true demonstration of not only what Justin achieved in his life, but the manner in which he did it."

Matt Porter, Orient's former chief executive and current director, posted a touching tribute, it read: "Justin, to be able to call you a friend was a privilege.

"To be able to have been with you on our journey was a dream and to honour your memory will be our way of keeping you with us. Rest in peace Justin, and thank you for being you."

Joint-owner Kent Teague added: "I will miss Justin. As a manager, we'll miss his desire to win and helping his players improve.

"His ability to see the best in people and help them be better is his legacy. But mostly I will miss my friend. The banter, laughter and love. Rest in peace."

O's director of football Martin Ling said: "Heartbroken. Thanks to every single person who has contacted me with support and condolences for Justin's family - it's overwhelming. Kerri, Charlie and Cydnie you will always be part of the Orient family."

