Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Possibility of no fans at EFL games until 2021

PUBLISHED: 17:18 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 01 May 2020

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

PA Wire/PA Images

Bradford have been told of the growing likelihood that supporters will not be able to attend their games until 2021, the League Two club have revealed.

The English Football League is in discussions over how to end the current season, which has been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but it is widely accepted that all games will be played behind closed doors if and when the action can resume.

League Two clubs met for a conference call on Thursday where certain proposals were discussed and the Bantams have revealed the EFL told them to prepare not to have fans in their stadium for the rest of the year.

“City officials have recently been informed of the ever-growing possibility of supporters being unable to attend matches until 2021,” a club statement read.

“And it is now highly likely that next season will commence behind closed doors.

“This comes following a meeting yesterday held between the EFL and the Bantams’ Sky Bet League Two colleagues.”

As a result, City have suspended season-ticket sales for next season.

“The decision has been taken as the club continues to await further information regarding a conclusion to the current campaign, with the start date for next season yet to be confirmed,” the statement added.

“The club will endeavour to ensure those who have already purchased season tickets for the coming campaign will be able to view matches – free of charge – from home via iFollow.

“If this is not preferred then refunds will become available at a later date.

“The club will move to update supporters on this matter as soon as possible, with talks to continue over the coming weeks between the relevant governing bodies.”

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin believes income from streaming games could save some EFL clubs if the supporter shutout does last the rest of the year.

Clubs currently get 80 per cent of subscriptions to the EFL’s iFollow platform and numbers would likely go through the roof if all games are made available to watch.

That would go some way to plugging the large holes left by the loss of matchday income, which Macklin reveals comes in at close to £100,000 per game for Orient.

“It is a sizeable figure that nears six figures when you include season-ticket money pro rata,” he told the PA news agency.

“We are doing a number of things to plug those gaps. Clearly if we do go behind closed doors streaming will become the most important product that we have ever had.

“It will become absolutely vital that we as a club individually, and as a league combined, utilise that opportunity because that will potentially be the only way that fans can watch football.”

Macklin, whose club are in mid-table in League Two, has reiterated his stance that it is too early to call the season off but admits D-Day is approaching.

“There will become a stage where a decision does have to be made, but I don’t think we are at that junction yet,” he said.

“Now is all about fact-finding and finding the implications and considerations of returning to training and returning to playing.

“At the moment, that information is being gathered and all we can do is patiently wait on the governance and advice from the Government on that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

17:43
A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Premier League clubs have been told the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season must be played at neutral venues, the PA news agency understands.

Coronavirus: Possibility of no fans at EFL games until 2021

17:18
An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Bradford have been told of the growing likelihood that supporters will not be able to attend their games until 2021, the League Two club have revealed.

Coronavirus: London Cricket League support Essex Cricket’s Outreach campaign

15:00
London Cricket League members have been taking part in an online challenge during the lockdown

The London Cricket League have been showing their support for Essex Cricket’s Coronavirus Outreach campaign with an online challenge.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

12:00
Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy celebrates gold in the team sprint final at the London 2012 Olympics

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Coronavirus: Sports leaders to speak at parliamentary session

11:55
The Union Jack flying over Victoria Tower, Houses of Parliament

Sports leaders will spell out the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at a parliamentary session next week.

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

09:35
Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Members of East London’s Neo Cricket Club have rallied around during the coronavirus pandemic, after seeing one of their own hit by the virus.

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

Yesterday, 14:01
A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the launch of The Hundred will now take place in summer 2021.

East London Rugby Club members enjoy virtual end of season awards ceremony

Yesterday, 11:01
East London's Will Brown

East London Rugby Club celebrated its first virtual end of season awards ceremony on Saturday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: London Cricket League support Essex Cricket’s Outreach campaign

London Cricket League members have been taking part in an online challenge during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

East London Rugby Club members enjoy virtual end of season awards ceremony

East London's Will Brown

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Coronavirus: Possibility of no fans at EFL games until 2021

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Coronavirus: London Cricket League support Essex Cricket’s Outreach campaign

London Cricket League members have been taking part in an online challenge during the lockdown

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy celebrates gold in the team sprint final at the London 2012 Olympics
Drive 24