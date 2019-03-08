League Two: Northampton 0 Leyton Orient 1

James Brophy celebrates a goal for Orient (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

James Brophy's second-half goal saw Orient end a seven-game winless run in League Two at Sixfields.

Dale Gorman, Brophy and Matt Harrold were named in the starting line-up in place of Marvin Ekpiteta, George Marsh and Louis Dennis, while winger James Dayton was included on the bench for the first time since breaking his ankle back in April.

And the O's almost made a great start as Craig Clay threaded a ball into the path of Brophy, whose cross was flicked goalwards by Conor Wilkinson only to bounce off the post.

Sam Ling was forced off in the sixth minute after he pulled up with injury and had to be replaced by Ekpiteta.

And in the 16th minute a decent break for the hosts saw Andy Williams on the end of a cross in the box but the forward headed into the floor and it went straight to Dean Brill to collect.

Three minutes later Orient midfielder Gorman found Clay in the box but his effort was blocked.

A defensive mix-up gifted the ball to Brophy, he found Wilkinson on the edge of the box who lashed an effort at goal and forced a good save from the Town goalkeeper.

In the 34th minute former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Wilkinson did brilliantly to keep the ball in play on the right touchline, cutting it to Harrold whose effort was well blocked on the line.

The hosts had a good chance with four minutes left in the first half from a free-kick, but the scoreline remained goalless.

And Smith volleyed over the crossbar under pressure from Ekpiteta five minutes after the restart.

Orient had a let-off when Sam Hoskins hit a post on 54 minutes, but took the lead soon after when Harrold sent a stunning pass over the home defence for Brophy to run onto and smash home.

Wilkinson headed a Joe Widdowson cross towards Harrold, midway through the second half, but Orient couldn't find the target.

And they had Brill to thank for a fine save from Wharton seven minutes from time, when the ball fell kindly on the edge of the box for the Northampton player.

Adams fired just wide for the hosts on 85 minutes, but O's held on for a muhc-needed win.

Northampton Town: Cornell, Hall-Johnson, Martin, Hoskins, Smith (McCormack 69), Adams, Williams (Oliver 69), Lines, Wharton, McWilliams (Warburton 70), Harriman.

Unused subs: Fisher, Hughes, Pollock, Waters.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling (Ekpiteta 7), Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Gorman (Marsh 80), Clay, Wright, Brophy, Wilkinson, Harrold (Maguire-Drew 78).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Dayton, Dennis.

Attendance: 5,419 (including 960 Orient fans).