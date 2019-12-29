Leyton Orient host local homeless men

Leyton Orient held a dinner for East London locals during their Boxing Day match against Colchester United.

The club's Diversity Hub hosted guests from the Queen Victoria Seaman's Rest which welcomes homeless men from many walks of life and provides a caring environment where individuals will be helped and encouraged - physically, mentally and spiritually to meet their full potential regardless of ethnicity or religious background.

The initiative came about through planning between the Leyton Orient FC Community liaison ifficer Howard Gould, Aldershot Town assistant manager and FSA Diversity & Campaigns manager Anwar Uddin and community football coach Emdad Rahman.

Gould said: "We're so pleased to be able to welcome guests from the Queen Victoria Seaman's Rest into our Diversity Hub for some lunch and respite.

"It's so humbling and always a pleasure to work alongside Anwar and Emdad to achieve this. The focus of our work is to raise awareness of issues which affect our communities."