EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient went out of the Leasing.Com Trophy after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After Josh Wright saw the first penalty saved by Jordi Van Stappershoef, the next six spot-kicks were all scored.

Then with Ruel Sotiriou having to score to keep Orient in the contest, he could only watch on as his effort was pushed to safety by Van Stappershoef.

Alfie Kilgour's header had earlier put the Rovers in front from Liam Sercombe's free-kick.

But the home side's lead didn't last long as Lee Angol poked home from Jordan Magure-Drew's low cross.

Neither side could find a winner after that, though, and so it went to the lottery of a shoot-out.

The O's made seven changes to their starting line-up from their 4-2 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers, with Jamie Turley, Sam Ling, Angol and Wright keeping their places.

The Gas would only make four changes from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle as Van Stappershoef, Tarieg Holmes-Dennis, Tyler Smith and Alex Rodman replaced Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Little, Abu Ogogo and Luke Leahy.

And it was the League One side who started the stronger and felt they should have had a penalty after five minutes.

After good work from Ollie Clarke to win the ball back, the midfielder found Holmes-Dennis and the defender won a corner.

Liam Sercombe's delivery was only half cleared by the Orient defence and was picked up by Kilgour who went down under pressure. However, referee David Rock was unmoved and the chance was gone.

Just a few minutes later Jonson Clarke-Harris received the ball around 25 yards from goal and the Rovers top goalscorer took it early on the half volley, which just went over the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

Despite all their dominance, some sloppy play at the back allowed Conor Wilkinson in on the edge of the area and after twisting and turning, he found himself in the box alongside Rollin Menayese and went down under pressure but again nothing was given and Cook showed the O's striker a yellow card for simulation.

The hosts grabbed the goal they deserved after 16 minutes when a free kick on the right from Sercombe found its way through into the path of Kilgour, who directed his header just beyond the reach of Sam Sargeant to nestle in the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

But, the goal seemed to wake up the League Two side and they equalised with their very next attack four minutes later.

A quickly taken free-kick found its way into the path of Maguire-Drew and his inch-perfect cross across the face goal to the near post was tapped home by Angol.

Moments later Ross Embleton's men almost went in front following a three-man move as Wilkinson won the ball in midfield and played it into the path of Wright, who then found Maguire-Drew. His cross towards goal was almost turned into his own net by former Orient loanee Craig, before Kilgour's final touch hit the side netting.

Tyler Smith then saw his effort go just wide before Maguire-Drew, again at the heart of everything good for Orient, drove forward and picked his shot but his shot was easily gathered by Van Stappershoef as the game remained level at half-time.

Chances came and went for both teams as home skipper Clarke saw his effort sail over the bar, before a Maguire-Drew cross-shot was clawed away by Van Stappershoef.

Rovers then went close to talking the lead once again as substitute Lucas Tomlinson went close with three shots in quick succession.

Clarke-Harris's shot on the edge of the area was parried into the path of Tomlinson and his first effort was almost deflected into the back of the net by Turley.

The rebound then found the sub again but Sargeant was equal to the challenge and blocked the midfielder's effort.

Moments later Tomlinson saw his header go just wide after a dangerous cross by Holmes-Dennis.

But despite Clarke's near miss at the end which just went wide of the goal, there was nothing to separate the sides as the tie went to penalties.

Orient: Sargeant, Ling, Widdowson, Ekpiteta, Wilkinson (Sotitrou 60) Maguire-Drew (Dayton 82), Angol (Harrold 73), Marsh, Turley, Kyprianou, Wright.

Attendance: 865 (106 Orient).