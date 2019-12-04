Search

Advanced search

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

PUBLISHED: 22:15 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:15 04 December 2019

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient went out of the Leasing.Com Trophy after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

After Josh Wright saw the first penalty saved by Jordi Van Stappershoef, the next six spot-kicks were all scored.

Then with Ruel Sotiriou having to score to keep Orient in the contest, he could only watch on as his effort was pushed to safety by Van Stappershoef.

Alfie Kilgour's header had earlier put the Rovers in front from Liam Sercombe's free-kick.

But the home side's lead didn't last long as Lee Angol poked home from Jordan Magure-Drew's low cross.

Neither side could find a winner after that, though, and so it went to the lottery of a shoot-out.

The O's made seven changes to their starting line-up from their 4-2 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers, with Jamie Turley, Sam Ling, Angol and Wright keeping their places.

The Gas would only make four changes from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle as Van Stappershoef, Tarieg Holmes-Dennis, Tyler Smith and Alex Rodman replaced Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Little, Abu Ogogo and Luke Leahy.

And it was the League One side who started the stronger and felt they should have had a penalty after five minutes.

After good work from Ollie Clarke to win the ball back, the midfielder found Holmes-Dennis and the defender won a corner.

Liam Sercombe's delivery was only half cleared by the Orient defence and was picked up by Kilgour who went down under pressure. However, referee David Rock was unmoved and the chance was gone.

Just a few minutes later Jonson Clarke-Harris received the ball around 25 yards from goal and the Rovers top goalscorer took it early on the half volley, which just went over the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

Despite all their dominance, some sloppy play at the back allowed Conor Wilkinson in on the edge of the area and after twisting and turning, he found himself in the box alongside Rollin Menayese and went down under pressure but again nothing was given and Cook showed the O's striker a yellow card for simulation.

The hosts grabbed the goal they deserved after 16 minutes when a free kick on the right from Sercombe found its way through into the path of Kilgour, who directed his header just beyond the reach of Sam Sargeant to nestle in the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

But, the goal seemed to wake up the League Two side and they equalised with their very next attack four minutes later.

A quickly taken free-kick found its way into the path of Maguire-Drew and his inch-perfect cross across the face goal to the near post was tapped home by Angol.

Moments later Ross Embleton's men almost went in front following a three-man move as Wilkinson won the ball in midfield and played it into the path of Wright, who then found Maguire-Drew. His cross towards goal was almost turned into his own net by former Orient loanee Craig, before Kilgour's final touch hit the side netting.

Tyler Smith then saw his effort go just wide before Maguire-Drew, again at the heart of everything good for Orient, drove forward and picked his shot but his shot was easily gathered by Van Stappershoef as the game remained level at half-time.

Chances came and went for both teams as home skipper Clarke saw his effort sail over the bar, before a Maguire-Drew cross-shot was clawed away by Van Stappershoef.

Rovers then went close to talking the lead once again as substitute Lucas Tomlinson went close with three shots in quick succession.

Clarke-Harris's shot on the edge of the area was parried into the path of Tomlinson and his first effort was almost deflected into the back of the net by Turley.

The rebound then found the sub again but Sargeant was equal to the challenge and blocked the midfielder's effort.

Moments later Tomlinson saw his header go just wide after a dangerous cross by Holmes-Dennis.

But despite Clarke's near miss at the end which just went wide of the goal, there was nothing to separate the sides as the tie went to penalties.

Orient: Sargeant, Ling, Widdowson, Ekpiteta, Wilkinson (Sotitrou 60) Maguire-Drew (Dayton 82), Angol (Harrold 73), Marsh, Turley, Kyprianou, Wright.

Attendance: 865 (106 Orient).

Latest East London Sports News

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

23 minutes ago Josh Thomas at Memorial Stadium
Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient went out of the Leasing.Com Trophy after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham battle but Wolves too strong at Molineux

53 minutes ago Steve Blowers at Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers's Leander Dendoncker celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

The Hammers concede a goal in each half as Wolves take the points

Lee Valley Lions end 2019 with a defeat to Invicta Mustangs

Yesterday, 16:00 Laurence Thorn
18-year-old forward Charlie Nichols scored his first Lions goal against Invicta Mustangs (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Invicta Mustangs 7 Lee Valley Lions 2

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad's adaptation during rebuild

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi admitted he is pleased with how his squad is adapting during a re-building phase after losing key players Steven Carvell and Ashaan Siddik.

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

Yesterday, 09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

You couldn't make it up! after emotional day at Stamford Bridge for Hammers debut boy

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Mon, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea victory is perfect response for under pressure West Ham boss

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

Mon, 12:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Who was our man of the match from the magnificent win atStamford Bridge?

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Mon, 08:37 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Redbridge sealed victory while Clapton and Sporting Bengal United both played out draws in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad's adaptation during rebuild

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Ling would have kept Stevenson and Perkins if O's had an under-23 team

Toby Stevenson signing a contract with Charlton Athletic's under-23 team (pic: Paul Stevenson).

Lee Valley Lions end 2019 with a defeat to Invicta Mustangs

18-year-old forward Charlie Nichols scored his first Lions goal against Invicta Mustangs (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham battle but Wolves too strong at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Leander Dendoncker celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

General Election: where Tower Hamlets hustings are Wednesday and Thursday nights

General election hustings for Poplar & Limehouse on Wednesday night, 7pm, at St Lukes Millwall Church, Alpha Grove. Picture: LBTH

Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’ is convicted of theft by jury

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists