League Two: Oldham 1 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient battled to a hard-earned point against Oldham at Boundary Park on Saturday.

Ross Embleton retained Sam Sargeant in goal from Wednesday's Leasing.com Trophy tie at Bristol Rovers, with Jamie Turley also retaining his place in defence.

And there was a league debut for Hector Kyprianou, as Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson were included together.

But barely two minutes had been played when Jonny Smith broke in behind the Orient defence and slotted home.

Orient had more of the ball in the next few minutes, without creating any clear-cut chances, with Jordan Maguire-Drew cutting inside and seeing a cross headed clear.

The visitors had a good chance midway through the half when Angol put pressure on the Oldham defence and a clearance fell to Maguire-Drew, who cut inside and forced a save from De La Paz.

And they got back on terms on 25 minutes when good build-up play on the right saw Josh Wright pick out Angol, whose drilled ball across the box was bundled home at the far post by Maguire-Drew.

Wilkinson then countered and found Maguire-Drew, whose whipped ball into the box for Angol was collected by De La Paz on 35 minutes.

And another quick break saw Angol release Maguire-Drew, who drove forward but dragged his shot wide of the target on 39 minutes.

Oldham's Chris McCann was booked for a late tackle on George Marsh just before the break, with Sam Sargeant pushing a long-range shot from Jamie Stott behind during stoppage time.

Joe Widdowson was booked at the start of the second half, with Dan Happe heading over from a Maguire-Drew free-kick on 48 minutes.

And Wilkinson saw a shot deflected just wide soon after, before the resulting corner was spilled by De La Paz and Angol saw his effort blocked by the home defence.

Sargeant collected a shot from Smith at the other end, with Marsh deflecting another attempt behind before Angol raced onto a long kick from the O's keeper but had his shot saved on the hour.

McCann curled over from the edge of the box for Oldham, while Morais bent another attempt from the left side of the area past the post.

And O's had a let-off two minutes from time when David Jones fired a free-kick conceded by Marsh, who was booked, against a post.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Ling, Widdowson, Wilkinson (Harrold 72), Maguire-Drew (Brophy 61), Happe, Angol (Dayton 81), Marsh, Turley, Kyprianou, Wright.

Unused subs: Brill, Gorman, Ekpiteta, Coulson.

Attendance: 3,121 (including 352 Orient fans).