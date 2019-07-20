O's Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Chris Brayford's team will host London Bees at Brisbane Road in a pre-season friendly

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient will host another Open Day at Brisbane Road on Sunday and the women's team will be part of the action.

The O's announced last month they would host the event to give fans the chance to meet the players and management staff, like they did during the previous two seasons.

It's free for supporters to attend and they will get to witness the first-team squad have a warm down session - after playing a Norwich City XI a day earlier - before interim head coach Ross Embleton will lead a mini coaching session for youngsters on the pitch.

Fans are also expected to get the chance to take a photo with the squad and an autograph signing session will be happening pitch side towards the conclusion of the event.

More details will be confirmed by the club in due course, but Orient's Women will form a big part of the day now.

Brayford's side will take on FA Women's Championship outfit London Bees in a 2.30pm kick-off in E10 with entry free for all supporters.

The O's Women got their pre-season campaign underway last weekend with a 2-1 victory away to Dulwich Hamlet at Champion Hill on Sunday.