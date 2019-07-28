Orient place 64th in opening day table

Craig Clay fires towards goal for Leyton Orient away to Salford City on the opening day of the 2018/19 National League campaign

The O's have struggled on the opening day, a review of games over the last decade on the first day of the season has revealed

A new study has reviewed the results of each of England's 92 Premier League and Football League clubs from their opening day matches over the last decade and it doesn't make great reading for Leyton Orient.

The research from Betoclock.com found that Manchester City have won nine games from their round one fixtures over the last 10 years, more than any other club in the Premier League and Football League.

Alongside the Citizens, fellow top flight club Watford and Championship side Derby County, are the only other teams not to lose an opening day fixture in the last decade.

For Orient, it shows they have work to do before they can attempt to move into the top half let alone the upper echelons of the table.

From their last 10 games on the opening day, the O's have only claimed 11 points with three wins and two draws during that period.

This includes five losses while Orient's goal difference over the same period reads scored 14, conceded 14.

Ahead of Saturday's opener with Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road, the Londoners will hope to start with a positive result - preferably a win - which would move them up the table for this time next year.