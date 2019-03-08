Search

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 21 June 2019

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma has joined Championship outfit Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee following an impressive campaign.

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 20-year-old striker made his O's senior debut three years ago and his impressive performances have put a host of clubs on alert ever since.

The academy product also played a huge role in the club's promotion back to the Football League, scoring 11 goals in 44 games while also picking up seven assists. Koroma has made 105 appearances for the O's since breaking into the first-team and has found the net 20 times overall.

But he will now continue his development at Huddersfield instead of being with Orient on their journey back into League Two.

The Terriers, who were recently relegated from the Premier League, have beat off a number of clubs including Sunderland and Middlesbrough for the youngster's signature.

The talented youngster will be fondly remembered by most O's fans for his input this campaign but he it started when he was handed his first professional contract with the club in September 2016.

The skilful forward then made his Orient debut at Barnet on April 9, 2016, when he came on in place of player-manager at the time Kevin Nolan.

Koroma became the youngest O's player to score a hat-trick for the Club on March 4, 2017, when the O's claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory at Newport County.

He made a total of 25 appearances for O's during the 2016-17 season, scoring three goals.

After a slow start during the 2017/18 season in the National League, Koroma was handed an England C call up for an impressive second-half of the season.

Koroma made his international debut against the FA of Ireland Amateur international on May 27, in Dublin.

