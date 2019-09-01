Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Head coach Ross Embleton felt the Leyton Orient travelling support gave his squad the boost they needed in their 1-1 draw with Salford City.

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The O's took 650 fans to Moor Lane on Saturday and even despite going 1-0 down early on after a Richie Towell goal they stuck behind the players.

Versatile James Brophy then raced into the box and put a shot on goal which was deflected into his own net by Salford goalkeeper Chris Neal to make it 1-1 in the 87th minute.

"It's fantastic, I wasn't sure how it was going to look as I know it was pay on the day, normally you have a rough idea of how many tickets are sold," Embleton revealed.

"It had a real good feel about it, I knew some of the songs 'National League champions' and that sort of thing were going to ring out regularly.

"The backing we got really lifts the boys, so many managers will come up and talk about their crowd, but I think it is so important that when we're having those positive performances that they really drive everyone on.

"I think the boys responded to what was a fantastic support."

The coach did also reveal he was not sure of the extent of defender Josh Coulson's injury, after hobbling off in the 63rd minute.

"Josh got a sort of knock to his shin and he said it just went numb, but we could see by the way he got up that he wasn't moving great," added Embleton.

"I thought it was important that we then got Dan (Happe) back inside and it gave us the opportunity to put James Brophy at full-back but give us another attacking threat in Jordan Maguire-Drew."

Embleton was keen to praise Dan Happe however for his return to the starting line-up despite being used out of position.

"I was really pleased with Dan, we took him out the team a couple weeks ago because of the change of shape and what we done at Mansfield, nothing really to do with Dan's performance," he said.

"To put him back in at left-back, I didn't want to go back to the back three, I wanted to try and keep that shape. He slotted in at that uncertain position and I thought he did a very good job."