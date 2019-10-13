Defender Widdowson pleased to finally net his first goal for Orient

Joe Widdowson celebrates with Josh Coulson (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson netted his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Walsall much to his delight, writes Jacob Ranson.

Joe Widdowson lets fly to score for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Joe Widdowson lets fly to score for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

The left-back scored his second-ever career goal in his 100th appearance for the O's as they picked up a second consecutive win in League Two.

He was joined by strikers Matt Harrold and Conor Wilkinson on the scoresheet after originally going 1-0 down in the first-half at Brisbane Road.

"I didn't actually know it was my 100th game, but it was an unbelievable feeling to score, obviously it was a decent goal as well so I was happy with that.

"We went on to get a really good win, so pleased all round."

Joe Widdowson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor) Joe Widdowson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

The 30-year-old admitted it was all a blur as he found the back of net but is pleased to finally get his team-mates off his back.

"It was all a bit of a blur, I don't really know how I got up there to be honest, and the ball just dropped to my right-foot which I don't use too often and I just hit it.

"I swung at it and caught it well; it went in and was a good feeling."

He added: "I've had so much stick over the last couple of years since I've been here for never scoring.

"They always go on about how I don't score goals, even in training I don't really score, so it was a special feeling for me and all the guys celebrating with me was great as well."

The former West Ham United youngster felt the O's started well despite trailing after 21 minutes thanks to Stuart Sinclair but believes they showed more intent in the second-half to turn it around.

"I thought we started fairly well, I thought we were on the front foot, causing them problems.

"Broph and Conor Wilkinson were lively for us, and then they scored against the run of play I thought, and took the wind out of ourselves.

"We had a few words at half-time about how we wanted to approach the second-half, and I thought we went out there with more intent, and kept the ball better to go on to win fairly comfortably."