Leyton Orient winger Dennis praises Spurs youngster Marsh

Leyton Orient winger Louis Dennis praised loanee midfielder George Marsh for his impact in their 2-2 draw with Exeter City at the weekend as well as in their 2-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who joined the O's on loan last month until January, was handed his first league start in Devon and impressed.

The youngster did feature in Orient's 2-0 win over League One side Southend United in the EFL Trophy but has been eagerly awaiting his chance in League Two since.

He will hope his impact and man of the match display can get him a run in the starting line-up in the coming weeks.

Dennis said: "100 per cent, I said to him after the game that's a very hard game to come into and get your first start, and I think he did very well in there.

"He screened the back four well, putting in tackles, and I felt he did very well."

Marsh signed a two-year contract at Spurs in June and is highly-regarded at the Premier League club - he even travelled with the squad for the Champions League final.