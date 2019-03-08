Orient goalkeeper Sargeant knows he has to be ready at all times

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant revealed it has been frustrating with a lack of game time but knows he just has to be ready to play at all times, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 21-year-old has featured twice so far this season, once in their 0-0 draw against Cheltenham Town after Dean Brill was injured in the 12th minute, and again in their 2-0 win over Southend United in the EFL Trophy last week.

But he knows he has to bide his time and hope that he can take his opportunities when they are handed to him.

"It's been frustrating for me the last few seasons in terms of my game time; I pride myself on working hard, and training hard," Sargeant said.

"We train the whole week and then it comes to the match and you don't know which happens especially with young goalkeepers.

"It's not just happening to me, I'm sure there's loads of young goalkeepers out there who work hard and are still waiting for their big opportunity to come."

Young shot stopper Sargeant is expected to play the majority of EFL Trophy games this campaign and may possibly get the nod in other cup competitions.

"You've just got to be ready for when it does come. At the start of the season I had a little sniff in terms of coming on and nearly playing a full game."

The academy product didn't feature last season other than in the London Senior Cup.

He did play three times in the National League in 2017/18 season as well as in London Senior Cup ties.

The year prior he played an impressive 15 times in League Two for the O's as they were relegated.

Sargeant made his first-team debut, and kept a clean sheet, in Orient's 1-0 win away to Yeovil Town on May 7, 2016.

He has struggled for match time and had a few stints out on loan during his time at Brisbane Road.

However, he now hopes to feature a little bit more this season.

*In other news, right-back Sam Ling has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present in the league so far this season.