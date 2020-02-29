Search

O's youngster Shabani joins Bishop's Stortford on loan

PUBLISHED: 08:48 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 02 March 2020

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngster Brendon Shabani has joined Isthmian Premier Division outfit Bishop's Stortford on a one-month Liam.

The 17-year-old will join the Blues in search of regular first-team football to improve his chances of breaking into the O's first-team.

Shabani signed his first progressional contract at Brisbane Road last summer after starting his career at the club aged twelve.

He is an Albania under-19 international, and is the founder of the social media platform 'Rising Ballers' which spotlights and promotes young grass roots footballers.

The youngster featured plenty of times in pre-season for the O's but has struggled through numerous injuries since and will now hope getting regular game-time can push him back into the frame.

Shabani is set to be involved in the Stortford matchday squad when they host Haringey Borough at the ProKit Stadium on Saturday.

