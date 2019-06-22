Search

Orient hand youngsters Sweeney and Shabani professional contracts

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 24 June 2019

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient has signed young duo Jayden Sweeney and Brendon Shabani to professional contracts.

The pair of academy products have both handed two-year deals with the O's ahead of the 2019/20 League Two season.

Left-back, Sweeney, made three first-team appearances last term in the FA Trophy where Orient made it all the way to the final before losing 1-0 to AFC Fylde.

The 17-year-old was handed his debut in their 4-1 win over Beaconsfield Town on Saturday, December, 15.

The youngster impressed and was given another chance when he replaced the injured Marvin Ekpiteta early in the first-half in their 1-0 win over Wrexham in January.

He then also started another FA Trophy tie as the Brisbane Road beat Blyth Spartans 1-0 thanks to a Jamie Turley effort on February, 2.

"I'm delighted and over the moon," Sweeney said.

"I'm happy that I can make my family and the staff who have given me this opportunity proud and I'm delighted to represent this great football club."

Sweeney was also quick to thank Justin Edinburgh for giving him his chance: "The gaffer gave me my opportunity so I want to thank him and may he rest in peace. I can't thank him enough.

"Looking ahead I'm excited for next season and to carry on improving and winning football games.

"I'm a young player so the main aim is to keep progressing, learn from the players around me and the coaching staff and keep improving."

Shabani, 17, has yet to make a first-team appearance but has worked his way up through the youth ranks and was named on the bench for the FA Trophy third-round win over Blyth Spartans in February.

"I've been at the club since I was 12 years old and it's any boy's dream to sign for a club as big as Leyton Orient," Shabani said.

"Now it's about pushing on to be the best I can be."

The youngster much like Sweeney was full of praise for Justin Edinburgh as well.

"Ever since I came into pre-season training as a first-year scholar, the gaffer put his faith in me straightaway.

"We'd have chats and as a youngster if you have the first team manager guiding you and giving you advice, it means the world.

"Without him none of this would have happened, so I'm going to do everything I can to make him proud and I want to thank him."

