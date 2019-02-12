Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Justin Edinburgh’s team are preparing to play their biggest game of the season to date

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient moved up to second in the National League table following a 3-2 win at Barrow on Tuesday and Justin Edinburgh’s team look to be hitting form again at the right time.

The O’s next challenge is a big clash at home to title rivals Wrexham this weekend and the E10 outfit know a fourth straight victory would help them return to the summit.

The Dragons trip to the capital is the third time the two promotion-chasing sides have met this season with Orient holding the upper hand.

In the league, O’s secured a fantastic 2-0 win in Wales on November 24 after late goals by Macauley Bonne and James Brophy.

Then on January 12, they travelled to the Racecourse Ground again, this time in the FA Trophy second round, and while Edinburgh put out a much-changed XI, Orient still managed to claim a 1-0 victory,

Matt Harrold scored the only goal from the spot and the Dragons will no doubt be gunning for payback and they also know an away win would ensure they remain top of the standings.

For O’s, this provides them with a huge opportunity to land a blow on a rival and after playing host to Bryan Hughes’ team, Orient visit Aldershot Town on Tuesday.

Myles Judd will unfortunately miss both fixtures and the majority of the rest of the season after he suffered a grade three hamstring tear last week in training.

In his absence, the onus has been on Sam Ling and he stepped up once again on Tuesday at Barrow, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-2 win.

The former academy graduate put Orient ahead after 13 minutes when his cross-cum-shot found the net and it remained 1-0 at the break.

Four minutes into the second half and another player got off the mark this season, as Jay Simpson netted for the first time in his second spell.

He controlled a pass from Jordan Maguire-Drew and finished superbly to make it 2-0 before the O’s provider turned goalscorer on 69 minutes.

Macauley Bonne found Maguire-Drew and the youngster smashed in to grab his third goal for the club.

In typical fashion, Orient made life hard for themselves with Barrow scoring twice in the final 21 minutes, but they held on for a vital victory.

All eyes are now on Edinburgh’s team again to see if they can triumph in their biggest game of the season to date.