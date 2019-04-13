Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

Play With A Legend, which gives fans the chance to play at their favourite stadium alongside club legends, is thrilled to be returning for their fourth event at Leyton Orient.

The London-based events company will give O's supporters the chance to play at the Breyer Group Stadium on Tuesday, May 14.

Former club captain John Mackie and fans favourites Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie will each be player-managing a side of fans.

Supporters over the age of 16 are welcome regardless of ability and 10 spots for the event are left with places starting from £99.

This includes personalised kit to keep, dressing room access, drink refreshments, photo opportunities, man of the match awards and a post-match question and answer session with the legends after the game.

Spectators will be welcome to join on the day with the match kick-off at 7pm and to watch it is £8 for adults and £4 for under-16s.

For more information, visit playwithalegend.com/leyton-orient-2019.