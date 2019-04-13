Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 April 2019

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

Play With A Legend, which gives fans the chance to play at their favourite stadium alongside club legends, is thrilled to be returning for their fourth event at Leyton Orient.

The London-based events company will give O's supporters the chance to play at the Breyer Group Stadium on Tuesday, May 14.

Former club captain John Mackie and fans favourites Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie will each be player-managing a side of fans.

Supporters over the age of 16 are welcome regardless of ability and 10 spots for the event are left with places starting from £99.

This includes personalised kit to keep, dressing room access, drink refreshments, photo opportunities, man of the match awards and a post-match question and answer session with the legends after the game.

Spectators will be welcome to join on the day with the match kick-off at 7pm and to watch it is £8 for adults and £4 for under-16s.

For more information, visit playwithalegend.com/leyton-orient-2019.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

38 minutes ago
Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

West Ham the victim of daylight robbery at Manchester United

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Surely VAR will stop this Old Trafford bias happening again

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The winger was sent off during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Sutton United after the referee adjudged James Dayton had chucked a boot in his direction

Cricket: McGrath pleased with Essex performance

Yesterday, 18:26
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath was able to draw on the positives after a County Championship stalemate with defending champions Surrey at The Oval.

Cricket: Essex draw with defending champions Surrey

Yesterday, 17:52
Essex players surround Simon Harmer to celebrate taking the wicket of Ryan Patel (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

A third-wicket partnership of 127 between Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, and a second half-century of the match by Will Jacks, guided Surrey to a draw against Essex at the Kia Oval in the first match of their Specsavers County Championship title defence.

Cricket: Ten Doeschate pleased with Essex performance

Yesterday, 07:50
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex leaps to control the ball (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate was pleased to see his side earn a first-innings lead over defending county champions Surrey at The Oval.

Unlucky West Ham go down to two Manchester United penalties

Saturday, April 13, 2019 Steve Blowers at Old Trafford
Manchester United's Anthony Martial is fouled in the penalty area by West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Hammers are beaten in controversial circumstances at Old Trafford

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

Saturday, April 13, 2019
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ryan ten Doeschate’s superb 130 from 166 balls dominated day three at the Kia Oval, helping Essex to an eventual 448 all out and a hard-earned 53-run first innings lead against Surrey.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

38 minutes ago
Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

View Live

Breaking news

Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

38 minutes ago
Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Spot-on Bonne earns 10-man O's massive away win

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tennis: GB relishing Fed Cup test in London

Anne Keothavong, captain of Great Britain, cheers on her side during their Fed Cup tie at University of Bath in February (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Play With A Legend returns to O’s for fourth consecutive year

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

West Ham the victim of daylight robbery at Manchester United

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists