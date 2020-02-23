Play With A Legend returns to Brisbane Road with Mackie, Lisbie and Alexander

Play With A Legend is returning to Brisbane Road to host its fourth end of season, 'Play on the Pitch event' in four years.

Leyton Orient legends John Mackie, Kevin Lisbie and Gary Alexander will all be player-managing a team of O's fans in a mini three-team tournament on Monday, May, 11.

More than 45 fans will have the opportunity to live a day in the life of a player by getting ready in the changing rooms, running out of the tunnel and playing a full scale 11-a-side match on the pitch.

The O's legendary trio, after playing alongside fans, will then be on hand for an intimate Q&A and drinks session following the mini tournament.

Places start from just £125 including a personalised kit, dressing room access, post-match awards ceremony, the Q&A, professional photography, and video highlights from the day.

"If you've ever dreamt of playing on the hallowed Brisbane Road turf alongside club legends then sign up for the event," said a club statement.

Spectators can also buy tickets on the door (cash only) and the first match is set to start at 7pm with the last game finishing around 10.15pm.

Visit playwithalegend.com/leytonorient2020 for more information or to sign up for the event.