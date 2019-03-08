Search

Advanced search

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

PUBLISHED: 21:41 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 22 October 2019

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Carl Fletcher's first game in charge of Orient was turned into a nightmare by his former club at Home Park.

The Welsh international, who managed Argyle for 15 months, named an unchanged starting line-up following Saturday's 4-0 win at Grimsby Town, while including Jamie Turley and Hector Kyprianou on the bench as Myles Judd and Shadrach Ogie missed out due to injury and family reasons.

But after James Dayton curled wide from Orient's first meaningful attack of the night, Fletcher saw his new team fall behind on 14 minutes as Joel Grant smashed home after Dean Brill had denied Antoni Sarcevic and Zak Rudden.

O's felt the ball had been handled in the build-up to the goal and it got worse three minutes later as George Cooper crossed low into the six-yard box and Rudden produced a deft header into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Argyle had scored twice in the space of three minutes to beat Orient in the Carabao Cup in mid-August, having taken an hour to break through on that occasion, and looked much the better side.

O's found themselves only one point behind their hosts in the league table at the start of this meeting, though, thanks to a four-game unbeaten run in the final three weeks under interim head coach Ross Embleton.

And they steadied themselves after their double setback, with James Brophy starting to find space and Dan Happe lifting an effort over the crossbar from distance just before the half-hour mark.

Marvin Ekpiteta's right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the right was also too high, but Plymouth extended their lead on 34 minutes when Callum McFadzean beat the unsighted Brill from the edge of the box, for his first goal since breaking the deadlock in August.

McFadzean went close again just before the interval, firing into the side netting, but Argyle added a fourth in stoppage time when Brill pushed out a cross but saw it rebound off the back of Joe Widdowson and into his own net.

You may also want to watch:

Fletcher replaced Dayton with Louis Dennis during the break, but Brill was soon sprawling to save from Rudden after he was played in behind the O's defence by Sarcevic.

Argyle keeper Alex Palmer was called into action on the hour, though, to keep out a firm far post header from Happe at a corner and Fletcher made his second change soon after, with James Alabi coming on for Matt Harrold.

Scott Wootton was booked for a bad challenge on Dennis midway through the second half, after teammate George Cooper had earlier been shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away, and Jordan Maguire-Drew replaced Dale Gorman in Orient's third substitution of the night with 18 minutes left.

Alabi, fresh from his goal at Grimsby, curled a shot over Palmer and just wide of the far post as the visitors continued to search for a consolation, but Plymouth substitute Billy Clarke went close in similar fashion at the other end.

Maguire-Drew then saw an 85th-minute effort deflected onto the top of the crossbar, before Dennis cut inside and fired against a post and Craig Clay's follow-up was diverted inches wide by Alabi.

It summed up Orient's miserable night in Devon and Maguire-Drew also fired over in the last minute of normal time after making some space for himself.

Fletcher must now focus on lifting his players for their home match against Carlisle on Saturday.

Orient: Brill, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Dayton (Dennis 46), Wright, Clay, Brophy, Gorman (Maguire-Drew 72), Harrold (Alabi 64).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Marsh, Turley, Kyprianou.

Attendance: 8,810 (including 224 Orient fans).

Latest East London Sports News

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

19 minutes ago
Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Carl Fletcher's first game in charge of Orient was turned into a nightmare by his former club at Home Park.

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher has admitted League Two has changed drastically since he managed in it with Plymouth Argyle ahead of their clash.

Embleton says it's 'funny' Fletcher's first match in charge is at old club

12:00 Jacob Ranson
Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient will make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle for new head coach Carl Fletcher's first match in charge.

Depleted Lee Valley Lions defeated by Invicta Mustangs

10:00 Laurence Thorn
Leonie Charles netted her first goal for Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 4 Invicta Mustangs 11

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has lauded the impact of striker Matt Harrold since taking his chance in the starting line-up.

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Mark Noble clearly still hurts to lose after Goodison Park misery

O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Yesterday, 20:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have been handed a home tie against Isthmian North side Maldon & Tiptree in the first round of the FA Cup.

Orient striker Alabi 'over the moon' to get on the scoresheet

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient striker James Alabi 'over the moon' to find the net in their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town as the new head coach Carl Fletcher watched from the stands.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Depleted Lee Valley Lions defeated by Invicta Mustangs

Leonie Charles netted her first goal for Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl ‘unlawful’, court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick announces he won’t stand for re-election

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Depleted Lee Valley Lions defeated by Invicta Mustangs

Leonie Charles netted her first goal for Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O’s fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists