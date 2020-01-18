League Two: Port Vale 1 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient slipped to another narrow loss on their travels on Saturday.

Head coach Ross Embleton recalled Myles Judd into the starting line-up to replace the injured Jamie Turley, while new signings Lawrence Vigouroux and Ouseynou Cisse were both named on the bench.

And O's goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was called into action early and he denied Will Atkinson one on one in the second minute.

Moments later Worrall lurked at the back post and headed the ball wide of the target after a strong start from Port Vale.

The visitors finally got their first chance in the 11th minute when Josh Wright looked to prod the ball home, but Scott Brown smothered the ball.

In the 19th minute the O's produced a sharp counter as Lee Angol was found by Jordan Maguire-Drew in the middle and he fired goalwards to force a superb save from Brown, but the flag was up.

Port Vale's Amoss drilled the ball hard and low but Sargeant gathered on the stroke of half-time as it remained scoreless at the break.

George Marsh recovered well to tackle Burgess, when he looked to be clean through on goal early in the second half.

And the youngster went close to his first goal for the club at the other end when a Vale defender headed his effort off the line.

Conor Wilkinson flashed a 20-yard shot wide on 57 minutes, with Judd booked for a high foot soon after.

Sargeant blocked an effort from Cullen as the ball bobbled around the six-yard box then produceed a stunning save to deny the same player on 65 minutes.

Embleton sent Craig Clay and Cisse on for Judd and Hector Kyprianou in a double change midway through the half but saw Angol receive a yellow card moments later.

And Vale broke the deadlock on 71 minutes when David Amoo fired a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

Maguire-Drew had a shot blocked as O's looked to respond, with Angol making way for Matt Harrold in their third change of the game, and Sargeant saved a header from Vale substitute Tom Pope with seven minutes remaining.

James Brophy's cross into the area caused Scott Brown some trouble as it looped towards the far corner, but the Vale keeper got a glove on the ball to keep it out, while Wilkinson and Maguire-Drew had shots blocked as normal time drew to a close.

Wilkinson forced Brown into a save during the first of five minutes injury time, then saw a teasing ball across the face of the home goal cleared for a corner with time almost up.

But O's could not convert and returned to east London empty-handed.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd (Clay 68), Coulson, Happe, Brophy, Marsh, Kyprianou (Cisse 68), Wright, Maguire-Drew, Wilkinson, Angol (Harrold 79).

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Ekpiteta, Dayton, Sotiriou.

Attendance:, 5,047 (including 327 Orient fans).