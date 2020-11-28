Search

Leyton Orient moved into the play-off places with victory over Port Vale

PUBLISHED: 15:03 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 28 November 2020

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

League Two: Port Vale 2 Leyton Orient 3

James Brophy of Leyton Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient moved into the League Two play-off places with a third consecutive win as they secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Port Vale in an early kick-off.

Goals from Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and a 85th minute strike from James Brophy sealed the three points for the O’s at Vale Park.

Head coach Ross Embleton made just one change to the team that secured a 1-0 win over Bradford City with captain Jobi McAnuff coming in to replace Hector Kyprianou who dropped to the bench.

Attacker Conor Wilkinson was cleared fit to play after coming off at half-time injured as Ruel Sotiriou returned from injury to take his place on the bench.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Tom Conlon twisted and turned inside the box before getting his shot off but it rang the crossbar following a ball in from David Amoo out on the right flank.

Port Vale opened the scoring in the eighth minute of play as Leon Legge headed home as he rose above the O’s defenders from a corner.

Three minutes Orient were level as Louis Dennis dinked a good cross into the box for striker Danny Johnson where he nodded into the top corner for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

The hosts were dealt a blow in the 24th minute as Amoo went down with a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Cristian Montano.

Orient then took the lead seven minutes later as a bundle in the box as Dennis had his shot blocked, as did Johnson, before Port Vale’s clearances off the line then ricochets off the goalkeeper Scott Brown and fell to Wilkinson who hammered into the foot of the goal net.

John Askey’s men had a few early corners and chances in the second-half with the best chance falling to Devante Rodney inside the box in the 53rd minute but he fired wide of the post.

O’s centre-back Josh Coulson slid in to deny a shooting opportunity and get straight back up to make an important block before right-back Sam Ling then made two vital blocks before clearing the ball up the pitch.

Left-back Joe Widdowson shortly after made a superb last ditch tackle to deny Rodney the chance to break through clear on goal as they continued to pressure Orient.

Substitute Cristian Montano skipped past Ruel Sotiriou and let fly where he picked out the top corner from distance to level the score at 2-2 in the 77th minute of play.

Against the run of play left winger James Brophy scrambled the ball home with five minutes left in normal time to restore the O’s lead as he latched onto a cross from defender Josh Coulson.

Coulson then made a vital block to deny Rodney while captain McAnuff also cleared a Port Vale effort off the goal line in stoppage time.

Port Vale: Brown, Clark, Smith, Legge, Fitzpatrick (Pope 76), Oyeleke, Joyce (Cullen 68), Conlon, Worrall, Amoo (Montano 24), Rodney.

Unused subs: Visser, Brisley, Burgess, Mills.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse (Wright 85), McAnuff, Dennis (Kyprianou 67), Wilkinson (Sotiriou 63), Brophy, Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Akinola, Dayton, Maguire-Drew.

