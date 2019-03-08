Search

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 April 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s head coach Justin Edinburgh will have some of his injured players back in contention sooner than anticipated

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient have been handed a boost in recent days with the news January signing Jordan Maguire-Drew has returned to full training.

The versatile attacker suffered a calf injury in the opening exchanges of O’s 3-2 win at Aldershot Town on March 12 and boss Justin Edinburgh initially feared the worse.

However, the former Dagenham & Redbridge loanee has made a speedy recovery and has been able to join in with first-team training this week.

After expecting Maguire-Drew to miss the remainder of the National League season, he now looks set to feature before the regular campaign draws to a close.

Saturday’s home contest with Halifax Town may come too soon for him, but he will have his sights on returning for games with Eastleigh and Sutton United next week.

Joining Maguire-Drew in full training this week was Sam Ling, who has been absent lately with a hamstring problem.

He suffered the injury during the FA Trophy semi-final first leg against AFC Telford United and was forced off at half-time.

The ex-academy graduate has missed four games as a result, but should be available for this weekend.

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley is the latest player to suffer a hamstring issue – sustaining the problem in the 2-0 win over AFC Fylde on March 26.

Boss Edinburgh was able to provide a positive update on him, though , following the 2-1 loss at Bromley on Tuesday.

He said: “Jamie is probably going to be out for a similar length of time to how long Sam was out for.

“We are hoping he will come back into the fray for Eastleigh or maybe more likely the game away to Sutton.”

Captain Jobi McAnuff was absent for the fixture at Hayes Lane earlier in the week, but Edinburgh revealed the midfielder should be back for Saturday’s home fixture.

Elsewhere, Orient managed to come through the bad-tempered contest unscathered despite bad challenges on Craig Clay and Josh Koroma.

“No one picked up knocks, so that’s good,” Edinburgh said. “Jay Simpson has had 60-odd minutes and Koroma has come on. Charlie Lee got through the full 90 too so there are some positives to take.”

While O’s will be without defender Marvin Ekpiteta for the visit of Halifax due to the red card he received at Bromley, he will only serve a one-match ban.

On top of this, Matt Harrold will return following a three-game suspension following his dismissal at Telford on March 23.

“Matt is available now and we only lose Marvin for one game, so that’s a positive,” Edinburgh added.

“We didn’t pick up any other injuries and Sam Ling will come into contention for Saturday and we will need everyone to be available as we go into this busy period.”

